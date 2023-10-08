Buried 'reservoir' found off NZ coast where there's a 1 in 4 chance of megaquake

A large earthquake in the Hikurangi subduction zone could trigger waves as high as 20m in parts of NZ's tsunami evacuation zones in minutes, with no time for an official warning. Those in the zones should know mapped escape routes to higher ground, and move immediately on foot after a long, strong earthquake.

Scientists have found a massive body of water underneath the bed of the ocean in the Hikurangi Subduction Zone, where experts say there is a 26% chance of a mega 9 earthquake in the next 50 years.

The previously undiscovered ‘reservoir’, more than 3km below the ocean floor, is revealed in a recently published study as part of an international research project to gain more information about the Hikurangi Trench off Gisborne/Tairāwhiti, where the pressure of two colliding tectonic plates could trigger a large earthquake and subsequent tsunami at any time.

GNS scientist Dr Graham Leonard, a natural hazard expert recently told Stuff that the risk of a quake in this zone is the one that gives him “sleepless nights.”

There is a one in four – or 26% chance – of such an event in the next 50 years, say scientists.

GNS has modelled that an 8.9 magnitude earthquake in the Hikurangi Subduction zone would trigger a tsunami with waves up to 20m on parts of New Zealand’s coast, with as little as 13 minutes to get to safety.

Subduction zone faults – like Hikurangi –produce the world's biggest earthquakes. Two of the world’s most recent massive quakes, a 9 in Japan in 2011, and 9.2 Indonesia in 2004, were both in subduction zones, and triggered devastating tsunamis.

SUPPLIED TairÄwhiti/Gisborne has a significant chance of a major earthquake in the Hikurangi Subduction Zone off the East Coast in the next 50 years.

The good news is that scientists are working on gathering more information on Hikurangi which could help determine when or how a megaquake may occur.

The new discovery of the body of water is being studied for how its pressure might contribute to a slow slip earthquake in the region.

Slow-slip events are like “earthquakes in slow motion”, says GNS unfolding over weeks to month, but the build up of pressure may eventually cause the feared megaquake.

We can't yet see deep enough to know exactly the effect on the fault, but we can see that the amount of water that's going down here is actually much higher than normal," lead author, Andrew Gase, at Western Washington University, said in a statement.

The site where the researchers found the water is part of a “vast volcanic province that formed when a plume of lava the size of the United States breached the earth's surface in the Pacific Ocean 125 million years ago. The event was one of the Earth's largest known volcanic eruptions and rumbled on for several million years,” he said.

Gase is now calling for deeper drilling to find where the water ends up so that researchers can determine whether it affects pressure around the fault – an important piece of information that could lead to more precise understanding of large earthquakes, he said.