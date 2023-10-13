Owner finally clearing car wrecks, after 9 years of complaints and legal action

An “entitled, angry and confrontational” man who has hoarded piles of car wrecks outside his Gisborne property for nearly a decade has cleaned up the mess - days before he was to be sentenced.

Dylan O'Connell, 28, has collected the pile of cars, utes, trucks, motorbikes and trailers on the road verge outside a property at Patutahi near Gisborne since 2014.

The vehicles, engines, batteries, tyres and other rubbish were said to be part of a car wrecking business he ran on the property, which is owned by his partner's mother, Christine De Cent.

Between 2014 and 2018 Gisborne District Council staff undertook about 40 inspections of the property and the road reserve and were able to confirm the veracity of numerous complaints from members of the public. The council issued abatement notices on O’Connell, but the situation remained unchanged, despite O’Connell saying he would remedy the situation.

In 2018 the council applied to the Environment Court, which made an enforcement order requiring O’Connell to remove all vehicles and parts. The Court also ordered O’Connell to pay the council’s legal costs of $23,505 – which he has vowed to never pay.

Supplied Dylan O'Connell's property as it appeared in 2021. (File photo)

The mess of car wrecks and parts remained in place. Further complaints from residents and visits by council staff ensued and, in April 2021, police assisted council staff to conduct a search warrant on the property.

In July 2021 the council charged O’Connell with failing to comply with the enforcement order.

O’Connell pleaded not guilty and was due to stand in a jury trial in July this year, but entered guilty pleas a few days before the trial was to commence.

He appeared for sentencing before Judge David Kirkpatrick in the Environment Court at Gisborne on Thursday.

Google Dylan O'Connell's property at Patutahi, Gisborne, as it appeared in October 2022. They’d been the subject of many complaints from neighbours.

He initially indicated through his lawyer Leighvi Maynard that he wished to abandon his guilty plea. The matter was briefly adjourned, but O’Connell changed his mind before the matter was recalled, and sentencing proceeded.

Maynard said photos and videos taken of the property showed that the wrecks had been cleared from the property and taken to a friend’s paddocks.

He also said that contrary to a pre-sentence report which described him as “entitled, angry and confrontational”, O’Connell was in fact “a caring, community-minded family man”.

Last month, invasive red deer were caught on video infringing on a sheep-and-beef farm in Gisborne.

He felt he had been targeted by the council and had been through some significant personal challenges, Maynard said. He said a stern sentence of community work, of between 100 and 200 hours, would be appropriate.

Crown lawyer Michael Blaschke said council drove past the property on Thursday morning and confirmed the situation had improved since Wednesday when there were still a lot of cars on the site.

Blaschke said O’Connell should get credit for clearing the wrecks, but it had come at “the eleventh hour” and a punishment was necessary to mark the breach of a court order that involved serious offending and had impacted those living around him.

Judge Kirkpatrick said it was important that any sentence he imposed ensured that ongoing compliance with the enforcement order occurred.

He said he would consider the work that had occurred to date before deciding on a sentence, which was likely to involve community work.

He reserved his decision.