Ōpōtiki Lotto player wins $1 million
A Lotto player in the eastern Bay of Plenty has won $1 million with a Lotto First Division winning ticket.
The winning ticket was sold on the MyLotto to a player from Ōpōtiki.
Powerball was not struck on Wednesday evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $5 million.
Strike Four also rolled over and will be $300,000 on Saturday night.
Anyone who bought their ticket on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App, a Lotto spokesperson said.
Results are available on the MyLotto website.