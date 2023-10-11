Ōpōtiki Lotto player wins $1 million

A Lotto player in the eastern Bay of Plenty has won $1m. (File photo)

A Lotto player in the eastern Bay of Plenty has won $1 million with a Lotto First Division winning ticket.

The winning ticket was sold on the MyLotto to a player from Ōpōtiki.

Powerball was not struck on Wednesday evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $5 million.

Strike Four also rolled over and will be $300,000 on Saturday night.

Anyone who bought their ticket on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App, a Lotto spokesperson said.

Results are available on the MyLotto website.