MFAT working to evacuate Kiwis out of Israel

The mother of a Kiwi teen who was trapped in Israel as rockets started to rain describes a "total lack of support" from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

Her 16-year-old daughter travelled to Tel Aviv to study. She wanted to make the world a better place by learning about international relations, but then the bombs started to fall.

The mother, who didn’t want to be named, said “there just seems to be a complete lack of support and direction. It feels like that number eight wire and the can of CRC spray is not gonna fix the predicament of the Kiwis still stuck in Israel.”

MFAT has since confirmed it is working actively to secure and pay for seats on commercial flights to evacuate New Zealanders in Israel.

In a statement on Thursday evening, Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta announced the Government was “partnering with Etihad Airways to facilitate the departure of New Zealanders and other eligible passengers from Pacific countries out of Tel Aviv”.

Details on how to register will be provided via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs SafeTravel system, the statement said.

It’s a marked step up from the treatment the family we spoke to received when they repeatedly called the ministry for help.

As soon as she heard from her daughter that rockets were falling on Israel, she says she went onto the MFAT website and was greeted with a page telling her, “what you need to know if you’re travelling to Paris to watch the Rugby World Cup.

She immediately called the ministry, “they just said, is she safe? Who’s she with? Just for now obey local security regulations and, you know, we'll update you as the situation progresses.”

After receiving no updates, she phoned MFAT again the following day, “I was on hold for ages while the person was trying to contact the Middle East desk,” she was eventually told there would be something on the website.

Pacific Islands Forum The first comment from the government after the rockets started falling came from the Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta who failed to condemn the attack instead saying “New Zealand is deeply concerned”

She told the person that there was nothing, that MFAT hadn’t updated their information on Israel since March 2023.

“She's just refreshing the page and kind of saying, no, there's no updates, there's no updates, and then she must have spoken to somebody else who again just said, ‘keep an eye on the situation, is she safe and register on the safe travel website’.”

At least one other country with students at the international school her daughter attends started evacuating their students while staff at the school, who had been helping keep her daughter safe, began to be drafted.

The mother was finally able to book a flight out of Israel for her daughter with the help of a travel agent but when she went back to MFAT again for help, again, nothing.

Fatima Shbair/AP Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City.

The flight was at 1am and school staff were unable to help her daughter get to the airport in the middle of the night. She asked MFAT if they could assist with the 30-minute drive.

“And they just went no, no, we can’t, that's not something that we can help with. You just need to keep on checking the safe travel website for alerts.”

MFAT did not respond to the Tova podcast’s questions about how many New Zealanders in Israel had sought consular assistance or help with evacuations.

Instead, in a statement, a spokesperson said the ministry is in contact with New Zealanders there and that the latest advice included information about commercial flights.

“We are aware that some of our partners have also made the decision to operate or fund additional flights. We are in very close contact with them about their plans, but while those options remain a number of days away, and the timing of others have yet to be confirmed, our focus has continued to be on supporting New Zealanders to use commercial opportunities to depart.”

