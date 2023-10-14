Living life to the fullest: freedom on the mountain and fun in the snow

Jayden Glentworth broke his back while mountain biking and now has taken up para skiing and is enjoying success in the sport.

Flying down the mountain slope gives Jayden Glentworth a sense of freedom.

The Palmerston North 19-year-old broke his back in a mountainbiking accident at Arapuke Mountain Bike Park four years ago, suffering a T12 burst fracture in his spine.

But his love of extreme sports has endured. A keen mountainbiker with his electric trike, he has now taken up para skiing and wanted to pursue that at a high level.

“It’s incredibly freeing. I can ski just as well and better than a lot of able-bodied people, it really levels the playing field.”

He moved to Wānaka earlier this year and is part of the Cardrona para alpine ski team. He relished racing down the mountain in his sit ski, which has a seat for the user to sit, and all the thrills of competition.

“There is a certain amount of fear with everything on the mountain. Everything is fear within moderation, especially racing and pushing yourself.

“I love it. The enjoyment of flying down the mountain. When you’re in a wheelchair you can be enclosed, you don't have as much freedom.”

Glentworth has come onto the radar of Snow Sports New Zealand and is a member of Para Sport Collective, which is for athletes in the pre-high-performance stage of the Para sport pathway.

He said he needed to get some results before he could become a high-performance athlete, but was working on it.

Glentworth got into para skiing when he went to a Snow Sports New Zealand give-it-a-go session in 2020. He went back in 2021, then last year had his first taste of racing.

ROSS MACKAY/SNOW SPORTS NZ Jayden Glentworth has taken to para skiing with aplomb.

That led to him going to Alberta, Canada, where he spent five weeks training with the para ski team and had a week of racing.

He was happy with how he had taken to the sport.

“It was really cool to be based in that competitive environment. It was my first proper taste of it. There was a field of 16 in the elite men’s category and I was expecting to come last.

“I got fourth and fifth and two sevenths. Not to blow hot air up my own skirt, but I was happy with how I performed.”

He said he was the youngest competitor, up against the best skiers in North America.

JEREMY BRICK/ACC Glentworth moved to Wānaka this year so he could focus on para skiing.

This year, he spent four months training with the para team in Wānaka, developing his snow skills and increasing his confidence.

Going to the Paralympics was a long-term goal, but he wanted to try and get to a World Cup or world championships. He would like to compete in Europe one day.

For now, he was happy enjoying the snow and his training.

Now the New Zealand season has finished, he is heading to Whistler, Canada next month to work part time and train, which should give him lots of time on the snow.

At the end of the Canadian season he will go to Colorado for the United States and Canadian championships.

ROSS MACKAY/SNOW SPORTS NZ Glentworth is heading to Canada next month to work and train.

Glentworth’s advice for people recovering from life-changing injuries was to stay positive and keep leading an active life.

He said there would be hard times, but people would get through it, something he applied to himself.

“Life’s for living. And I’m going to live mine to the fullest.”

Glentworth was thankful for the support of ACC, which helped him access physios and occupational therapists, as well as having his car fitted with hand controls so he could get his driver licence.