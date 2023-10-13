New Zealand-born Israeli soldier killed near Gaza Strip

Adam Agmon, who was born in Wellington in 2001, was killed in clashes at a kibbutz near Gaza.

A New Zealand-born Israeli soldier has been killed near the Gaza Strip, his family says.

Adam Agmon, aged 21, died in fighting at the Kibbutz Nirim following the Hamas attack which began last weekend.

Agmon enlisted in the army as a paratrooper, after high school and a year of community service.

He was born in Wellington in 2001, where his family lived from 1999 to 2003 working as shlichim (emissaries) with the Jewish youth group Habonim Dror Aotearoa New Zealand.

Family friend, Aucklander Gidon Silverman, said he remembers looking after the boys while they lived in Wellington, and he stayed with him often in the year he lived in Wellington.

Speaking from Australia, Silverman said even though Agmon was a toddler when he left, New Zealand remained a huge part of his identity.

Supplied Gidon Silverman (centre) with the Agmon family and Adam as a child watching the All Blacks at Kibbutz Yizre’el in 2003 soon after their return from Wellington.

Agmon and his brother Yahel Agmon were planning a trip to New Zealand – their first time since leaving as children.

Yahel Agmon was in India when the attacks happened – then planned to reach Australia to visit Silverman – and like his brother, his army unit was called up to respond. He was on his way back when he learned what had happened to Agmon, Silverman said.

“I spoke to them yesterday. They said they are holding strength because they know that is what Adam would have wanted them to have during this time.

“He was defending Israel from terrorists, he was there to defend civilian life.”

Supplied/Supplied Adam Agmon, his father Oren and brother Yahel each had Silver Ferns as tattoos.

The family always referred to New Zealand as their homeland, Silverman said. They even extended their planned stay and became New Zealand citizens.

Agmon was always a fan of the All Blacks and the America’s Cup.

“Whenever there was an All Blacks game Oren and Adam would watch, if not together, then at the same time and be on the phone talking,” he said.

Supplied Gidon Silverman with Adam and Yahel Agmon on a visit to Israel.

“Two days before the war we watched the Uruguay All Blacks game and we looked forward to watching the Ireland game together,” Agmon’s father Oren Agmon said in a statement.

“He knew all the players and followed everything for all those years.”

Commenting on a Facebook post about Agmon’s death, All Black Beauden Barrett said: “Rest in peace Adam. Thinking of his family and friends at this difficult time. Thank you for your support, we will do our best to make him proud. BB.”

Agmon was buried on Friday (local time).

A ‘tree registry’ has been opened in Agmon’s honour, where people can donate for trees to be planted in his name with the local charity Trees that Count.

The White House Words did not come easily for US President Joe Biden as he confirmed the beheading of children in the Hamas raid on Israel.

Over 1300 Israelis have been killed since Hamas attacked villages and kibbutzim near the Gaza border on Saturday night (local time).

The Israeli Defence Force said Hamas was holding at least 97 hostages, including a 9-month-old baby named Kfir and his 4-year-old brother Ariel.

Hostages were abducted from their homes and from a music festival near Kibbutz Reim.