Jewish schools and synagogues temporarily close across Aotearoa

An Auckland Jewish school was closed on Friday following advice issued by the “community security group”.

Temple congregations and schools across New Zealand have been warned it would be safer not to hold gatherings following reports of a global threat issued by a former Hamas leader.

Stuff understands that a bulletin issued by the Jewish “community security group” has advised schools and synagogues not to open at least until after the weekend.

The Temple Sinai has told its congregation it will be closed “due to the current security situation”.

Wellington security coordinator Jeremy Smith said that there had not been any recorded incidents in New Zealand as of Friday afternoon, but the closures were a “precautionary measure”.

“We would rather be cautious than take a chance... It’s an incredibly sad state of affairs.”

Smith said that the measures were in part a response to international reports of a former Hamas leader calling for a global “day of jihad”.

STUFF REPORTER/Stuff A staff member of the Kosher deli said that it had taking orders from customers at the door this week as a security measure.

He said some people had already chosen to keep a low profile by not wearing cultural clothing items or attending gatherings.

“We know that 99% of Kiwis just want peace, but there are nutters out there.”

Meanwhile, Smith said that Jewish leaders were keeping in close communication with mosques via interfaith groups to ensure there was a united focus on de-escalation of any possible tension.

Since the Christchurch mosque attacks faith groups had been “structured” about security matters, he said.

He said the Jewish Community Security Group was essentially a voluntary organisation that provided security at events and schools to be a deterrence.

He emphasised that the government also had a role to play in choosing statements carefully.

“Everybody needs to keep as level-headed as possible, and keep the rhetoric to a minimum.”

In the past, geopolitical tensions had inspired senseless vandalism of Jewish cemeteries in New Zealand, Smith said.

A spokesperson for Police said they acknowledged that it was a difficult time, and were working diligently to provide reassurance.

"Police have not given any directive or specific advice to Jewish communities or organisations, however have had conversations with community leaders in recent days.”

They said the decision to close centres or cancel events had been made by the community themselves.