Why 'stroke of genius' Tui ads faded away and likely won't come back

It’s back! Well, not really. A relic of the fabled Tui “Yeah Right” campaign has reappeared on Rangitikei St in Palmerston North.

Before “yeah, nah” became the pre-eminent idiom of choice in Kiwi slang, “yeah, right” lorded over our lexicon with a beer-can grip.

For more than two decades it was commonplace to apply the coda, capable of inverting the sentiment of any statement that preceded it, to any political, cultural or sporting quip – usually after a dramatic pause.

And it was all thanks to a mid-strength Indian pale ale of weak flavour but phenomenal branding: the Tui billboards introduced in 1997 were provocative, playful, cheeky and quotable.

“Signs, signs, everywhere there’s signs, blocking out the scenery, breaking my mind” – so goes the old Five Man Electrical Band hippie song, but these Canadian rockers of the 1970s never drove past a billboard of such black, white and orange beauty.

To glimpse its iconic composition at the corner of Rangitīkei St and Tremaine Ave in Palmerston North this week was a sight for sore eyes.

Warwick Smith/Stuff The almost-infamous black, white and orange composition can still make an impact on passing motorists. But could the “Yeah Right” campaign be done in 2023?

Only after a second take was it obvious this was not a campaign reborn, but a relic of the past, weathered and torn.

“Cabinet needs a nice $55 million working environment. Yeah right.”

Maybe it’s $35 million – the numeral has peeled off – but any crack at government spending is always timely and timeless, and this one has been hiding beneath another hoarding like a painted-over da Vinci.

Despite the wear and being a decade-old paper and wood placard in a sea of garishly bright digital billboards, its impact remained intact, now enhanced with a sweet dose of nostalgia.

Uni flat parties, bucket hats, backyard cricket, the Mangatainoka brewery and its “Tui girls”, The Fitz bar in Palmy; it all comes flooding back.

But when did “Yeah Right” fade away? And why?

Kent Blechynden/Stuff A Tui billboard made the crawl to work a little lighter outside the Basin Reserve in Wellington in 2009.

In 2014, in the wake of a few controversial signs, Stuff reported the campaign was here to stay, with Tui’s then marketing manager William Papesch defiantly saying as long as consumers liked the “Yeah Right” ads, parent company DB Breweries would continue producing them.

But within two years the campaign was dead. Did Kiwis fall out of love with the billboards?

Of course, it wasn’t all beer, skittles, and jabs at politicians for Tui. A number of its laddish statements drew complaints for being poor taste or for pushing buttons.

There were Tui billboards that offended the gay and lesbian community, Tui ads that offended Christians, and ones that offended Māori.

Today it’s unthinkable that any commercial business would weigh in on the foreshore and seabed debate, let alone via a billboard one-liner.

But even when you doubted the message, it was hard not to appreciate the moxie. We all kept looking in anticipation for the next one – until there was none.

David Unwin/Stuff The iconic Tui Brewery at Mangatainoka on June 24, 2016, the last day of bottling before the old production line was closed and replaced by a boutique brewery catering for tourists.

DB’s media team knocked back Stuff’s request for an interview on the campaign, but answered questions via email.

A spokesperson said the billboards came to an end in 2016 as their marketing approach “evolved” to meet the changing “taste preferences” of consumers.

This was the same year its brewery operation at Mangatainoka was downsized, with much of the production shifting to Auckland and Timaru.

Though a return was not ruled out completely – “never say never to a Tui Yeah Right comeback” – Tui was continuing to “innovate and grow”, with the spokesperson pointing to its range of vodka sodas that allowed the brand to reach new customers.

Ross Giblin/Stuff A quintessential Tui billboard.

Fruity RTDs are certainly a long way from the blokey, scarfie drinking culture the old billboards tended to evoke.

What has now become part of the Tui identity, and packaged in sleek 250ml cans, could easily have been in the sights of its billboards in 2005: “I’ll have a vodka passionfruit and soda. Yeah right.”

Massey University professor of marketing analytics Bodo Lang agrees.

“It really shows how brands, brand values and drinking habits change over time.

“You’ve got to move with the times. Traditional beer consumption is down. RTDs are a newer market that are absolutely aimed at young women.”

Facebook The brand has come a long way from the blokey “Yeah Right” campaign and “Tui girls” commercial. It now sells vodka RTDs, largely aimed at women.

Lang says “Yeah Right” was a world-class campaign. It was simplistic, clever, resonated with its audience, was extremely versatile and low cost.

“It never needed to change, other than the text. There was no need to shoot new images or video.

“It was a stroke of genius.”

Lang, who moved to Auckland from Germany in 1994 and for whom English was a second language, remembers having to ask people what “yeah, right” meant, but quickly came to understand its appeal to young people and students as a challenge to authority and conventional wisdom.

David Unwin/Stuff Tui vodka and raspberry anyone? The brand has changed considerably since the brewery in Mangatainoka hosted The Drought Shout in 2013 to raise money for farmers affected by the drought. Pictured are John Bircher and Jessica Elliffe.

What was particularly remarkable was the campaign, over almost 20 years, didn’t wear out and was easily reinvigorated.

“But all campaigns, no matter how amazing they are, have to come to an end. Brands and focus changes.”

Just as the ASB Bank “Goldstein” persona has gone from downtrodden hero to obsolete, and the Toyota Hilux keeps on riding without Barry Crump or the “Bugger” dog in the driver’s seat, the Tui brand no longer warrants a running social commentary.

But could “Yeah Right” still play in 2023? Lang is hesitant at first.

It’s unlikely, he says, that DB would want a campaign to court the same level of notoriety it used to – which would risk a watered-down version that failed to meet the public’s expectations.

“You can never advertise without offending someone, but we’re in an era now where people are far more ready to be offended.

“I think the billboards would be slightly tamer now, with more care around the likes of gender issues.”

Kevin Stent/Stuff Camilla Belich, left, and Karen Price, in 2005, representing the NZ Students Union Association with their own billboard response to a Tui ad that read: “That bikini's too small - Yeah right.”

Lang refers to the Oscar Wilde quote – “There is only one thing in life worse than being talked about, and that is not being talked about” – but research shows that any publicity is good publicity only when it is a brand nobody knows about.

For Tui or DB, there is risk, particularly when social media can be swiftly weaponised to whip up a storm of dissent.

Despite this risk and a more considered approach to how a drinking culture is portrayed, Lang feels there is still a path DB could tread to reintroduce Tui billboards into the national conversation.

“There are a lot of women I know who will use that line, “yeah right”. It’s part of the language. Yes, I think you could do it now.”

Supplied Massey University professor of marketing analytics Bodo Lang.

It may turn out to be the punch of personality advertising in New Zealand needs.

When Stuff suggests it is difficult to recall a noteworthy beer campaign from the past 10 years, or any mass-produced beer brand having a contemporary identity that extended beyond “not craft beer”, Lang says this homogenisation is indicative of the industry as a whole.

“I’d go beyond alcohol advertising to say I’d struggle to name any recent memorable ad campaign.”

Maarten Holl A 2002 billboard in Wellington. A contemporary Tui campaign would need to take a different approach to gender and body image issues, says Lang.

Lang says there has been a huge shift away from advertising through traditional media – TV, print and radio – where it is difficult to quantify the conversion from “brand like” to “brand purchase” towards digital platforms jammed with the analytical data marketers love.

Digital advertising was also much more targeted to an individual or a certain demographic, which dulled the opportunity for mass appeal and cultural impact.

Even after the remnant of “Yeah Right” is covered over in Palmerston North, the legacy of the campaign and its simplicity is bound to endure through imitation.

Since they were first erected, the billboards have been appropriated for protest signs and placards at sports events. As recently as September this year co-governance opponent Julian Bachelor put up billboards ripping off Yeah Right, filling the frame with his own rhetoric.

Natasha Martin The Yeah Right campaign finds its way into the Pleasant Point Christmas Parade in 2012, indicative of the brand’s pervasive appeal.

In 2009, the brewer threatened legal action against a group opposing Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin when “Yeah Right” postcards were distributed.

Stuff asked DB if the ease with which such groups could ape the style of its billboards for their own causes had played a part in the demise of Yeah Right.

The spokesperson said this wasn’t the case. Though Tui didn’t always welcome the format being taken, they were “proud of the success and fame the campaign achieved, and we love how the billboards have become embedded in Kiwi culture”.

Lang says as soon as you have someone imitating your advertising, it shows you’re doing something right.