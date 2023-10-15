Sir John Key: Labour didn't give voters much of a vision

Tova O'Brien wraps up the night at the National Party where Christopher Luxon delivered his victory speech.

Arriving at National Party election night headquarters, former Prime Minister John Key says he's "very proud" of Christopher Luxon who he says is "exhausted" after a "big campaign".

Asked where Labour went wrong, Key says "philosophically, the campaign felt like there were two leaders of the opposition".

"I mean it's one thing for Chris Hipkins to talk about National and the challenges... but ultimately people vote positively for something and I don't think he left their voters with much of a vision."

He says Luxon will be a very positive prime minister.

"I actually think over time, a lot of New Zealanders who actually didn't vote for National tonight or didn't support Christopher Luxon tonight will ultimately overtime come to be very proud of him."

Earlier, speaking with Political Editor Luke Malpass from the National Party election night HQ in Auckland Stuff Chief Political Correspondent Tova O'Brien says we knew the results would be "a bolt out of the blue", but "this is a total blue wash".

Malpass says we are almost certainly looking at a National-Act government.

"If things go very south from here from their perspective, NZ First might be needed - but that looks extremely unlikely on current results."

It's "a real boil over for the National Party," Malpass says.

"Last election was a red tsunami - the exact reverse is true tonight."

Will Christopher Luxon be jubilant, or humbled with a bit yet to do? Malpass wondered.

"We're seeing seats that flipped for Labour last election flip back the way of the National Party,” O’Brien said earlier.

The real risk for Labour this election was the undecided vote, and those voters have come in hard wanting change, Malpass says.

