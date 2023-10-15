Another 'bout of strong winds' to bluster South Island and Wellington, with some heavy rain

Strong winds around Omihi in Canterbury on Saturday downed trees across roads. More wild weather was expected on Sunday.

Strong winds are set to return in parts of both islands, a day after damaging winds brought down trees and cut power to thousands of Canterbury homes.

MetService said “really intense” and “another bout”of strong winds” was expected on Sunday as an active trough moves east across the country.

MetService forecaster Juliene Bergholt said strong wind warnings were in place for Canterbury plains and Christchurch.

MALCOLM SUTHERLAND/supplied Driving in some areas of Canterbury on Saturday was trecherous, with the wind bringing down many trees.

“There are still some orange warnings for Canterbury high country and Yellow warning for Christchurch. [The wind gust will be] less than yesterday [Saturday] but still significant, especially in places where damage was [caused] yesterday.

“We are not expecting anything over 110kph on Sunday.”

Strong wind warnings are also in place for Wellington, Tararua, and Wairarapa.

Bergholt said Wellington and Wairarapa were likely to see severe gales west to northwesterlies, gusting to 120kph in exposed places.

MALCOLM SUTHERLAND/SUPPLIED Strong winds across Canterbury on Saturday caused issues with trees across roads.

“Strong wind gusts could damage trees, power lines and unsecured structures. Driving may be hazardous, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles.”

Heavy rain that can lead to surface flooding and slips is expected in South Island’s Tasman west of Motueka, Buller and Grey districts, until 5pm on Sunday.

“Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous.

MetService forecast said heavy rain in the Tasman region was likely to develop late Monday or early Tuesday.

Road snowfall was also likely from Sunday afternoon on South Island’s Lindis Pass on SH8, Crown Range Road, and Milford Road on SH94.

Some exposed areas in Canterbury recorded gusts of up to 200kph on Saturday, bringing down power lines and toppling trees. More than 9000 households in the Canterbury region were without power on Saturday night.