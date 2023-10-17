Chris Hipkins sets the record straight - it's Toni with an 'i' not a 'y'

He may have lost the election on Saturday night, but outgoing Prime Minister Chris Hipkins still had a card up his sleeve: the announcement of a new love, Toni.

The revelation that the man running our country for the past 9 months had kept a relationship secret from the public quickly sent heads spinning across the country, with many asking who is this mysterious Toni, and are we sure it's Toni with an ‘i’ or ‘y’?

On Tuesday, Hipkins confirmed his partner is, indeed, Toni with an ‘i’ – and he didn’t mean to trigger “rumours”.

“We’ve known each other for a long time, we met some time ago and our lives sort of went in different directions - there was a period where we didn’t have any contact with each other, and then we got back in touch this year,” Hipkins said.

“It’s not an easy job in which to have a new relationship and I did make the decision to not be public about that until after the election.

STUFF/Stuff Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and his new partner Toni steal a glance at each other during election night.

“I think anyone who starts a new relationship doesn’t necessarily want it to be on the front page of the paper right at the beginning.”

Asked abut spending time with his family over the weekend, as well as his new partner Toni, Hipkins described it as “really lovely”, and said his partner had been “a highlight of the year”.

On election night, Hipkins thanked Toni for her support during his time as prime minister.

“Being prime minister is not the only special thing that has happened for me this year and I want to thank you for being with me every step of the way over the last few months as we have gone through this campaign,” he said.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff “Being prime minister is not the only special thing that has happened for me this year and I want to thank you for being with me every step of the way over the last few months as we have gone through this campaign,” Hipkins said on Saturday.

Following his announcement on Saturday night, Google searches for ‘Toni’ and ‘Tony’ in New Zealand saw a considerable spike.

Hipkins wed Jade Paul in 2020, in a ceremony at Wellington’s Premier House where former finance minister Grant Robertson served as best man.

The couple separated sometime in 2022, but remain married and co-parent their two children.