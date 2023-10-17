Adventurer Sir Tim Wallis dies, aged 85

Sir Tim Wallis, adventurer and Warbirds Over Wānaka founder, died on Tuesday surrounded by family.

His death was acknowledged in a blog post on the Warbirds Over Wānaka website. He was 85 and died peacefully, it said.

Wallis was the founder of the aviation event and “the driving force” behind it for 20 years, starting with the first airshow “Warbirds on Parade” in 1988.

He was in part motivated by his desire to share his collection of WWII fighters with the public and attract visitors to Wānaka. It became the largest warbird show in the southern hemisphere, with the first show attracting 14,000 visitors.

He was knighted in 1994 for services to deer farming, export and the community.

Warbirds Over Wānaka Community Trust chairperson John Gilks said Wallis left an amazing legacy, with the event attracting more than 50,000 people over its three days and pumping $42 million into the regional economy.

Wallis stepped back from running the event in 2006, but continued to support it and other projects in the region.

Warbirds Over Wānaka general manager Ed Taylor said he had very fond memories of catching up with Wallis over the past 12 years.

“Sir Tim was a regular out at his airport office and I loved nothing more than having chats with him, which almost always were about the airshow. He loved nothing more than talking about aircraft and the airshow.”

Supplied Wallis was the founder, patron and number one fan of Warbirds Over Wānaka.

Wallis was held in the highest regard in warbird airshow world, Taylor said.

“I might be talking to a relatively young Warbird display pilot in the US or Europe and they would ask after Sir Tim – they all knew him by name.”

In 2014, Wallis became a patron of the Wānaka Watersports Facility Trust and helped it build a community facility for non-motorised watersports, including rowing, kayaking and swimming.

Wallis lost two sons in helicopter crashes - just three months apart.

NICOLE JOHNSTONE/FAIRFAX NZ Warbirds Over Wānaka, 2016.

In October 2018, pilot Nick Wallis, 38, died with his passengers – two Department of Conservation staff.

Matt Wallis, 39, died when his Robinson 44 helicopter crashed into Lake Wānaka, near Stevensons Island, on July 21, 2018.

According to a 2005 Listener article, Sir Tim Wallis had survived 15 air crashes, including hitting overhead power lines in a helicopter in 1968, breaking his back and permanently paralysing his left leg. He has been unable to fly since 1996, when he crashed his Spitfire Mk XIV at 320kmh at Wānaka Airport.