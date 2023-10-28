'Lord of the Manor': British TV star Noel Edmonds' $30m property buy-up divides South Island village

British television personality Noel Edmonds has bought $30m of property in Ngātīmoti and residents are divided over whether it's a good thing.

What happens when a mega-wealthy celebrity buys large chunks of a small community and starts throwing his weight around? Tony Wall and Amy Ridout investigate what British TV star Noel Edmonds is up to in Tasman’s tiny Ngātīmoti.

Part one: The big buy-up.

In the Motueka River Valley lies a little village called Ngātīmoti, spread along the east bank of the river against a stunning backdrop of forest and snow-capped mountains.

Hops, apples and grapes grow here in abundance.

Once a year, at Labour Weekend, the place becomes a bustling hub as thousands of people come for the Ngātīmoti Festival, perhaps visiting the cake stall or checking out the scarecrow competition.

The community is diverse – American yoghurt tycoon Gary Hirshberg​ has a farm here, while others live in buses.

Many hold alternative views – Upper Moutere, including Ngātīmoti, had one of the lowest uptakes of the Covid vaccine with just 74% of people having their first shot, according to health data.

Election data reveals that at the Ngātīmoti School polling booth this election, conspiracy theorist Liz Gunn’s NZ Loyal gained the highest party vote.

Last year, Ngātīmoti got its most famous resident yet – British TV star Noel Edmonds, of Noel’s House Party fame.

Not quite as well known in New Zealand, in Britain he was huge; fronting TV shows such as Top of the Pops and Top Gear in the 70s and the Late, Late Breakfast Show in the 80s.

He was king of Saturday night television in the 90s with House Party – a light entertainment show in which guests were pranked and featuring a weird, pink character called Mr Blobby.

In the 2000s, Edmonds reinvented himself as host of hit game show Deal or No Deal. As recently as 2018, he was paid a reported $1.25m to appear on the reality show I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here. (He was first to be voted off.)

According to British press, Edmonds has an estimated worth of £83m (NZ$172m).

Braden Fastier/Stuff River Haven, Noel Edmonds' estate at Ngatimoti near Motueka.

Edmonds and his wife, Liz, fell in love with New Zealand during a holiday in 2016 and emigrated here in late 2019, becoming residents under the investor category by investing $10m in shares and bonds over three years.

In 2021, they bought a five-bedroom home on an 11-hectare estate at Matakana, north of Auckland, for $6.1m.

A believer in “positive energy”, Edmonds set up a network of online community radio stations during the Covid crisis called Positivity Radio, including stations dedicated to wellness and calm as well as music designed to help plants grow.

He and Liz had always felt drawn to the Tasman district because of its natural beauty, peace and quiet and they moved there last year, buying a vineyard and cafe in Ngātīmoti called Dunbar Estates.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Noel Edmonds at River Haven's coffee cart.

Two couples who they’d become friendly with in Matakana came with them, and were housed in other homes the Edmonds’ bought, working at the estate.

This prompted locals to joke that Edmonds was setting up a commune.

The new arrivals set about transforming the estate into a little slice of England called River Haven, complete with restaurant, dinky general store, Ye Olde English pub called the Bugger Inn and a coffee cart.

Some people loved what Edmonds created – a hub where people could gather for a coffee or a wine – but others were offended by comments on the River Haven website about “reviving” Ngātīmoti and putting it on the map, when it was already well-known because of the festival.

Most people Stuff spoke to wanted to remain anonymous because they still have to live alongside Edmonds.

“He’s got this attitude... about how he’s improved the place and made it amazing - it was already amazing,” one woman says.

“I just feel like he’s a coloniser and... he’s come in like the Lord of the Manor.”

Edmonds insists he and Liz have tried to tread carefully and integrate, listening to what people want.

River Haven was just the start of Edmonds’ move into the local real estate market.

An analysis by Stuff has found that through a trustee company, he has bought at least 12 properties over 15 titles, totalling about 270ha, spending just over $30m.

This includes a 6ha property, purchased for $10m, which used to operate as a luxury lodge called Edenhouse and is now the Edmonds’ home and farm.

They put up large gates at that property, as well as four cameras, one with number plate recognition technology.

“It’s not recording vehicles entering his property, it’s just recording vehicles driving up and down the road,” says a concerned local man.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Noel Edmonds mingles at the Ngātīmoti Festival at Labour Weekend.

“The irony of that is, he’s paranoid about his security and his privacy but he clearly doesn’t give a shit about anyone else’s privacy.”

In response, Edmonds says the number plate recognition camera was recommended by a security consultant for a forestry company and has provided information for police about suspicious activity in the area.

The new arrivals also stood out driving around in what one local described as “brand new Ford Ranger Wildtraks, jacked up on huge wheels and pimped out with light bars, aerials.

“You’d have these convoys of vehicles going up and down the valley – everyone was like, ‘what the f... is going on?’”

Edmonds has a car collection which includes a Land Rover Armageddon, complete with a public address system to blast music, as well as lights and sirens.

The number plates of his various vehicles reveal his sense of humour – he likes to play with the number 4 and the letter Q (as in, “f... you”) – which people point out hardly fits with his positivity message. Edmonds says it’s just a bit of fun.

Braden Fastier/Stuff A camera with number plate recognition technology outside one of Noel Edmonds' properties.

Continuing the theme, the Bugger Inn features a “ladies’ favourite” called the Dickens Cider. Edmonds reckons this is “Kiwi humour” but some locals are offended by it, saying it belongs to a different era. “It’s real Benny Hill stuff,” one says. “It’s not acceptable any more.”

As he bought more and more property, people became concerned by some of Edmonds’ tactics. While some of the places he bought were on the market, or about to be, others weren’t.

This included a 120ha farm next door to his home base in Thorpe-Orinoco Rd, known as Briar Rose Cottage.

Sources familiar with what happened say Edmonds arrived at his neighbours’ one evening with an offer.

“He said ‘take it or leave it, I’m not leaving here until you give me an answer’,” the source says. “He wouldn't leave them alone to discuss it, he just sat at the kitchen table, he caught them at a weak moment.”

The owners accepted the offer, which was above the Government valuation, but the source says the settlement process was stressful as they felt they didn’t have enough time to sell stock and remove farm equipment.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF/Nelson Mail Noel Edmonds’ home and farm, which he paid $10m for.

“Moving day was another story. He stood at the fence line... and he just made their life miserable. He just stood there and watched and every hour or so they were getting calls from their lawyer saying, ‘he wants possession and he wants it now’.

“He was going to start deducting money from the purchase price if they weren’t out - they had an hour.”

People from around the district came to help, taking away possessions such as furniture and placing some larger items in a paddock across the road.

“It took them a week to figure out where all their furniture had ended up. If they’d known... it was going to be be like it was, they wouldn’t have sold, they didn't need the stress.”

Edmonds says the claims are upsetting because he purchased the farm “at a very good price” and the sellers were “over the moon”.

He says the only tension was that they hadn’t removed all the equipment and property according to the contract.

“So what we decided was they would have an additional six weeks to remove the rest of the property – they were paid at the point of settlement, there was no dispute.”

Another purchase ended with a bitter taste for the vendor.

Wendy Whitehead owned a property next to the Motueka River which she was thinking of selling.

She told her real estate agent it would take her up to a year to get it ready for market because one corner of it was a mess of car bodies and other items belonging to someone else who lived there.

The agent said she had someone in Auckland – Edmonds – who was interested, could she let him know?

Braden Fastier/Stuff Wendy Whitehead's property, described as a "tip" on the River Haven website.

Whitehead says Edmonds came and had a look, and made an offer which she was happy with, but he insisted that she vacate within about six to eight weeks.

“I said to the agent, ‘you know I can’t do that, it’s impossible, there's so much stuff here’. He kept pushing and pushing and I kept saying ‘no I can't do that’.

“I finally said to the agent, ‘forget him, put it on the market’. That night there was an offer from his lawyer... that stated we could take whatever we needed and leave the rest and he would deal with it.”

Whitehead was shocked to later see a post on the River Haven website featuring a picture of her property, claiming locals referred to it as “the f...... tip” and they were cleaning it up as “kaitiakitanga” [guardianship] of the valley.

Several locals told Stuff the property was actually referred to by children as ‘Treasure Island’.

Whitehead says calling themselves kaitiaki [guardians] is offensive and after all the rush for her to vacate, the property has sat empty. “It's really sad.”

Stuff met Edmonds at River Haven to discuss this and other issues. He pulls up in a black SUV, highlights in his hair and looking like an ageing surfer.

He’s in shorts, with mismatched shoes and socks: “A guy said to me the other day, ‘is that advancing years or a fashion statement?’ I’ve reached that age where I’m allowed to do what I want.”

Braden Fastier/Stuff Noel Edmonds likes to wear mismatched shoes and socks.

His brother-in-law, Justin Davies, a cameraman by trade who also lives in Ngātīmoti, has set up two cameras to film our chat, for something called River Haven TV.

Edmonds has lost none of his charm, or vanity. At one point he says: “Do you know what your next line should be? ‘You’re 75 in December, how do you look so good?’”

(The answer, he claims, is a daily session of Pulsed Electro-Magnetic Field Therapy to “recalibrate” his cells, and an hour a week in an oxygen chamber he keeps at home to “slow down the ageing process”.)

He stands by the “tip” comment about Whitehead’s property, which he claims was an “environmental disaster”.

“I paid Wendy way over the market rate for it and then spent 30,000 bucks of my own money clearing tyres, beer bottles, rusty vehicles, hazardous waste... and it’s now a beautiful site.

“It was appalling, and... everyone in the area said ‘thank God you’ve cleaned it up’.”

Braden Fastier/Stuff The general store at River Haven.

So why has he bought up so much property?

It's simple, Edmonds says – he loves the place and wants to do his bit for the natural environment.

“I’m here... to give, to make a difference. My love has always been the environment, the countryside.

“I haven’t just been buying property for the sake of it.”

Also, he had money to invest after winning a reported £5m (NZ$10m) settlement with Lloyds Banking Group in 2019.

Staff from a subsidiary bank had run a loans fraud that wiped out several businesses, including Edmonds’ Unique Group. Six staff were jailed. Edmonds said at the time the distress caused by the scam led to him attempting suicide.

“Having been shafted by a bank, I think it’s probably wiser to put whatever assets you have into something solid like property,” he says.

He gets that people were wary of him when he first arrived.

"I totally sympathise with the suspicion,” he says. “When people are ignorant they become more suspicious.

“We tried to just tread gently, I’m sure we upset some people, I’m sure there are people... who are still upset – nothing deliberate, we’ve tried to listen.

“I’ve said all along that River Haven should be what everybody wants it to be. Now I like to think that anyone who is nervous about our objectives understands what we’re trying to achieve.”

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF/Nelson Mail The Bugger Inn at River Haven.

He has been generous, covering a $6000 bill that Ngātīmoti School was hit with for traffic management for this year’s festival.

“It was a very nice gesture, it was most appreciated,” says principal Ali Turner. “We’ve never had a problem with Noel, he’s been quite supportive of the school. It's just individuals that are having the issues.”

Some people remain suspicious.

One woman says Edmonds has driven up real estate prices and rent in the area with his over-the-odds purchases, making it harder for locals to find accommodation in a housing crisis.

“He thinks he's this big, famous person – yes in England, he is. But people don’t give a shit about that here – no offence to his fame.”

Edmonds says he’s trying his best to assimilate into a place that he couldn't even pronounce when he first arrived.

“I’m afraid... I made it sound like a Japanese motorbike.”

Can he pronounce it now?

“Yeah, I’ll pronounce it the way that somebody said last week, that it’s Noeltimoti.”

Read part two on Stuff tomorrow.