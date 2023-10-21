Boy found alone at playground in Marton reunited with parents

Police have reunited the young boy, who is non-verbal, with his parents.

Police have found the parents of a child found unaccompanied at a playground in Marton.

The boy, aged around 7-years-old, was found at a playground on Wellington Rd on Saturday morning.

“He is non-verbal and has been unable to tell officers where home is,” police had said in a statement at 8.11am. “We’re very keen to get this wee boy back where he belongs.”

By 9.21am, police shared that he had been reunited with his parents.

“Police would like to thank everyone who shared our post and got in touch with information to help us reunite the family.”