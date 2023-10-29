'You're the enemy': Noel Edmonds' cycleway rant and a meeting of conspiracy theorists

British television personality Noel Edmonds has bought $30m of property in Ngātīmoti and residents are divided over whether it's a good thing.

In part two of their investigation into TV celebrity Noel Edmonds’ buy-up of property in a small South Island village, Tony Wall and Amy Ridout explore why he told a cycleway promoter she was “the enemy”.

Part Two: Cycleways and conspiracy theories.

On a Tuesday in August, cycle trail manager Belinda Crisp and a contractor arrived at River Haven estate in Ngātīmoti, a quaint village in the Motueka River Valley.

They were there to meet the owner, Noel Edmonds, of TV’s Noel’s House Party and Mr Blobby fame.

Stuff revealed yesterday how Edmonds, through a trust, has bought up $30m of property in the area and divided local opinion on his activities.

Even before Edmonds, 74, moved to Ngātīmoti last year, the Nelson Tasman Cycle Trail Trust had approval from the Tasman District Council and the Government to build a cycle trail along a section of Motueka Valley Highway, part of the region’s Great Taste Trail.

But the project had been held up by Covid and other delays, and now the trust was dealing with Edmonds as the trail was to pass one of his properties.

The trust was hoping to get his permission to cut through some of his property, so it wasn’t so close to the road on public reserve land.

“I turned up with a contractor, expecting to have a conversation about practicalities of the project, go for a wander, see how we could make it work for everyone,” Crisp recalls.

Instead, she got a taste of Edmonds’ cantankerousness. He wanted to record the conversation, at River Haven’s cafe, which Crisp agreed to.

He asked who she worked for.

She explained the trust contracted to the council, to manage and develop the Great Taste Trail, an established cycleway and tourist attraction.

At mention of the council, Edmonds bristled.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Noel Edmonds, seen here at the Ngatimoti Festival at Labour Weekend, told Belinda Crisp she was the “enemy”.

“When he heard that, he said, ‘you’re the servant and I’m the ratepayer, so I’m the master’,” Crisp says.

The servant-master line is one Edmonds has trotted out several times before during disputes with councils and Government agencies here and in the UK. In a case known as Blobbygate, he won a $2m lawsuit against the Lancaster City Council over the failure of a Mr Bobby theme park.

But Crisp didn’t work for the council. She told Edmonds how proud she was of the project, and pointed out that it could bring thousands of cyclists to his business every year.

He didn’t seem to care, Crisp says.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Cycle trail manager Belinda Crisp was told she was "the enemy" when she went to see Noel Edmonds.

“He started saying how dangerous [the cycle trail] was, there had been no consultation with the community, the entire community was up in arms,” she says.

“He accused us of wasting ratepayer money when businesses in Motueka are going under. I tried to stop the conversation.

“I couldn’t believe what I was hearing. He stood up and pointed at us both, ‘you two need your heads cut off and your brains replaced’.”

The cafe was full of cyclists at the time, Crisp says, and they started leaving as the confrontation played out.

Stuff has obtained a phone recording of the end of the meeting, which captures part of Edmonds’ rant.

He can be heard saying: “All hell’s gonna break loose, right. And while you, still, have this attitude you are not welcome here. Don't even think about having a coffee, having a slice… you are our enemies.”

He raised his voice: “You are our enemies. You have to be defeated otherwise you’re gonna bring down this wonderful country.

“Yes you are, because you’re so proud. Anyway, good luck with it. As we say in Britain, ‘on yer bike’.”

Braden Fastier/Stuff The cycleway is being built next to Motueka Valley Highway, passing one of Noel Edmonds' properties.

As she was leaving, Edmonds told her she was banned from the property.

“I was shaking afterwards, it was unpleasant.”

Stuff asked Edmonds why he would call someone he’d just met “the enemy”, when he espouses positivity as his ethos.

“She has been very difficult in the way in which she’s pursuing her particular role. She has set herself against people who pay their taxes,” he says.

Edmonds claims Crisp was unable to provide an economic rationale for the project, and he questions claims that 3000 cyclists a year use the Great Taste Trail.

Braden Fastier/Stuff River Haven, Noel Edmonds' estate at Ngātīmoti near Motueka.

He says businesses in the Motueka area are going under and the council should be supporting them, rather than cycle trails.

“The picture is of economic decline and people just a few Ks from here are struggling to feed their families with nutritious food.

“In that context, I totally side with Kiwis who think that spending taxpayers’ money, millions of it, on a cycle path is possibly an inappropriate use of public funds.”

He confirms he’s banned Crisp from River Haven. “Yeah, I did, because she’s not our sort of person.”

Supplied/Nelson Mail An "emergency meeting" to discuss cycleways, and other topics of concern, was held at the Upper Moutere Community Hall.

Who is his sort of person?

“A very positive person and somebody who wants to make a positive contribution to life in Ngātīmoti.”

The trust gave up trying to deal with Edmonds, and the trail is now being built along a public road reserve adjoining his property.

There may be more to Edmonds’ outburst.

In August, he sent an email to various people in the community urging them to attend an “emergency” public meeting being organised by “people who care about River Haven, Motueka and Kiwis everywhere”.

The “entire River haven team” would be attending, the email said, and “as someone so important to our venture, I trust we can rely upon your attendance”.

He signed off by saying: “If you can’t support the River Haven community at this pivotal time, I will understand. But I won’t forget. No threat, just fact. Love and positivity, Noel.”

The meeting in question, held at the Moutere Hills Community Centre, was attended by conspiracy theorists such as lawyer Sue Grey of the NZ Outdoors and Freedom Party and Sebastian Marinkovich, West-Coast Tasman candidate for Liz Gunn’s NZ Loyal Party.

Edmonds was seen talking to Marinkovich afterwards.

Some of the speeches and comments from the floor echoed Edmonds’ language.

One man spoke about the need to be free from the “tyranny and ruthlessness of the public servants who no longer serve our interests, but their own and that of their globalist paymasters,” according to a report of the meeting.

There was a sea of raised hands when people were asked if the council should give back funds allocated for cycleway projects.

One woman talked about congestion pricing in London, which affected people’s ability to use cars, while councillors present were asked if Agenda 2030 and 15-Minute Cities had been formally discussed at council. (Councillor Brent Maru replied that as far as he was aware, no.)

Conspiracy theorists believe that Agenda 2030, a United Nations plan to help governments achieve various sustainable development goals by 2030, is part of a plot by “global elites” to enslave humanity.

Likewise, climate change deniers and far-right activists believe 15-Minute Cities, an urban planning concept aimed at reducing car dependency, is a plot to take away freedoms.

Edmonds claims to know very little about the subject.

“I looked at it [Agenda 2030] and I thought, ‘wow, I agree with all of this – the principals of this are great. But... I don’t know where the reality is because we’re getting nearer and nearer to 2030.”

He says 15-Minute Cities would be “the end of this place [River Haven], because no-one would be able to get here.”

Caralise Trayes/Stuff Dan Picknell, who used to be in the police in Northland, has moved to Ngatimoti to work for Noel Edmonds.

His brother-in-law, Justin Davies, who filmed Stuff’s interview with Edmonds, jumped in, saying Governments want to get rid of cars altogether and “have control over absolutely everything”.

“They’re pushing it through and no-one’s voting for it.”

One of Edmonds’ employees is Dan Picknell, a former police officer and anti-vaxxer whose Facebook page is full of posts supporting Liz Gunn and her political party, including disinformation about Covid.

Picknell and his wife came to Ngātīmoti from Matakana when Edmonds moved down, and live in one of his houses as part of their employment package. Picknell, a trained mechanic, looks after Edmonds’ car collection.

Picknell was approached for comment, but asked us to leave, saying Stuff was “not very credible”.

Sungmi Kim/Stuff Noel Edmonds, of Mr Blobby fame, has bought $30m of property near Motueka.

Edmonds says he doesn’t support any particular political party financially. Does he agree with some of Gunn’s ideas?

“I think that there was a really good, open debate in the run-up to the election. But... I’ve lived in New Zealand for four years, I’ve only been in this area for a year – you’re looking at Mr Ignorance when it comes to politics.”

Stuff has seen evidence that Edmonds was involved in setting up a now-defunct website called Wake Up Kiwis, which contained misinformation about Covid vaccines and other pandemic-related issues.

Asked if he subscribed to conspiracy theories, Edmonds said: “What’s a conspiracy theory,” adding he doesn’t like the term.

As for the Covid pandemic, he says “I don’t think there’s anything to be gained by dwelling on that period and what happened.

“It was a bit of a shock to turn up here and be put under house arrest in lockdown, but there’s plenty of people reviewing that period of Kiwi history and I'm just not qualified to know.”

In his email promoting the community meeting, Edmonds claimed that he had created 30 new jobs, “employment that didn’t exist until we came to Ngātīmoti”.

He said his financial investment in Motueka and Tasman was “recognised as the single largest investment by private individuals for over a decade”.

But the future of the venture was under threat, he said in the email, “by these public servants who forget who pays their wages. I don’t use the word ‘servant’ in a derogatory way, but in a democracy, that’s what they are”.

We asked him to expand on this.

He says the council needs to do more to support business, rather than building cycleways.

“The harsh reality is... [River Haven] is costing me a fortune. Liz and I regard it as a three-year plan and we’re coming up to the end of the first year and we’re haemorrhaging money.

“If we’re still haemorrhaging money at the end of the second year, we’ll have to go into a huddle and think... was this a really good idea or not?”

He understands the media has a job to do, but thinks some of our questions are on the nose.

“Please don’t tell me you’re just doing your job because that’s what Belinda [Crisp] said and that’s what the Nazis said.

“You can judge me how you want, I’m very comfortable, at nearly 75, with the person I am, the place that I’ve found and the way I conduct myself.”

He says people have told him that they treasure River Haven and what it's done for the community.

“I could have come to New Zealand and bought a large house and just sat in the garden, but it’s not my style.

“Liz and I are putting a huge amount of our soul into this... we want to make people happy and we want to make ourselves happy.”