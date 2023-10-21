One person dead in light aircraft crash in Blenheim

Emergency services investigate at the scene of the crash at Omaka aerodrome in Blenheim.

One person has died after a light aircraft crash at the Omaka Airfield in Burleigh, Blenheim.

According to a police spokesperson, the crash was shortly before 1.20pm at the Omaka Aerodrome.

“The sole occupant of the aircraft has sadly died,” the spokesperson said.

The incident will also be referred to the Civil Aviation Authority.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF/Marlborough Express Emergency services at the scene of a light aircraft crash at Omaka aerodrome in Blenheim.

One witness told Stuff they arrived at the scene “only minutes” after the crash.

“There was a column of smoke and flames soaring.

“Soon two ambulances arrived and other services [arrived]. Police are there now,” the witness said.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager Alex Norris said fire engines from its Blenheim and Woodbourne stations were at the scene.

