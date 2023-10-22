Woman allegedly steals kayak in Kāpiti Coast, goes missing

At around 8pm on Saturday night a woman (pictured) allegedly stole a kayak from a Raumati property, north of Wellington, and was seen entering the water in the kayak.

Wellington police are asking members of the public for any information regarding a kayaker missing off the Kāpiti Coast.

The kayak was a yellow, one-person kayak. The woman was wearing a long-sleeved red top and grey trackpants, and carrying a white and pink bag.

The person who reported the matter to Police lost sight of the woman on the kayak at around 8.30pm.

Police, Coastguard and the Westpac rescue helicopter undertook a search until 12.30am this morning, and will resume searching at around 8am.