New ferry service announced for Waiheke Island

Island Direct is going into competition with Fullers-360

Waiheke Island is getting a new ferry service next month, to compete with an industry-dominating company.

Fullers-360 offered the majority of available crossings to Waiheke, but had come under scrutiny in recent months for cancellations and poor customer service.

Island Direct said it would offer a family-owned alternative, and be a customer-focused, reliable service.

Beginning in mid-November, Island Direct said it would provide a ferry between downtown Auckland and Matiatia Wharf in Waiheke, making up to 18 crossings a day on a 50-passenger vessel.

Fullers-360 currently offered over 40 daily crossings and had blamed staff shortages for distruptions to its service.

In March this year, following mass cancellations of Fullers ferry services, then immigration minister Michael Wood called a crisis meeting with Fullers, Auckland Transport and Waka Kotahi, after which, skippers and deckhands were added to the green list for visas.