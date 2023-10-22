Investigation begins into fatal Blenheim plane crash

One person died when the aircraft they were piloting went down in Blenheim on Saturday, October 21.

Two air accident investigators are at the site of a fatal light plane crash in Marlborough.

The aircraft went down at the Omaka Aerodrome in Blenheim yesterday afternoon, killing the pilot, who was the only person on board.

The Civil Aviation Authority was investigating the incident and two accident investigators were meeting with the emergency responders who were the first at the scene.

They also planned to interview anyone who witnessed the crash.