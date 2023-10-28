Auckland Marathon set to close harbour bridge lanes and motorway ramps

Thousands turn out for the 2015 Auckland Marathon which includes crossing the Auckland Harbour Bridge.

Harbour Bridge lanes and motorway on-ramps will be closed on Sunday when more than 14,000 people will take part in Auckland Marathon events.

Two southbound lanes of the Auckland Harbour Bridge will be closed from 4am on Sunday as runners, walkers and wheelers cross the bridge in the annual event.

According to Waka Kotahi, the Harbour Bridge lanes will be open again by 11.30am. While, city side, the Shelly Beach Rd off-ramp and Curran St on-ramp will also be closed from 4am to 11.30am.

The Fanshawe St off-ramp will be closed from 2am to 3pm.

On the North Shore, the Onewa Rd southbound on-ramp to the motorway will also be closed, and one lane of the Northern Motorway will be closed southbound from Esmonde Rd Interchange to the Onewa Rd on-ramp. Two lanes closed from there to the bridge.

Athletes taking part in the marathon, half marathon and 11km event start at various points on the North Shore and pound their way along the busway from Smales Farm Bus Station, across the Harbour Bridge, and through the CBD.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Timaru's Jonathan Nelson was won the wheelchair marathon in the 30th anniversary Auckland Marathon in January 2022.

The Northern Busway lanes will be closed from Constellation Drive to Onewa interchange, with runners entering the Busway at Smales Farm.

Waka Kotahi Auckland System Manager Paul Geck said people should allow extra time for their journeys on Sunday morning and avoid the Harbour Bridge if they can.

“We encourage motorists to use the Western Ring Route, via State Highway 18 and 16 for travel into the city and the Waterview Tunnel and State Highway 20 for southbound journeys.”

All athletes will finish at Victoria Park, where a big screen will be set up for the Rugby World Cup Final.