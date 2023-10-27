Watch: Boarding house destroyed by blaze hit with prohibition notice a month earlier

The former boarding house destroyed in an early morning blaze was slapped with a prohibition work notice last month over concerns about the demolition work.

Squatters were reported inside a well-known former boarding house in Dunedin, in the process of being demolished after a fatal fire 18 months earlier, but it is unclear if they made it out.

Two fire appliances were initially dispatched after reports of smoke coming from the large wooden property on Phillips Street at around 6.30am on Friday.

But firefighters called in for additional appliances after they spotted ‘’large volumes of smoke’’ coming from the property, Pete Douglas, of Fire Emergency New Zealand, said.

Jarrod Hodson/Supplied A major fire ripped through a Dunedin boarding house on Friday morning, sending plumes of black smoke across the neighbourhood.

Firefighters identified that people were possibly inside the building ‘’unaccounted for’’, and the command unit was called to the scene.

‘’We are now currently working with fire investigators and the police because we still have an unknown number of people that have not been accounted for.’’

Firefighters with breathing apparatus found the property engulfed in flames, and worked to prevent flames from spreading to neighbouring property, one of which was a boarding house.

Residents in that home were alerted to the blaze by a quick-thinking motorist.

Those residents, including those in bare feet and dressing gowns, watched in disbelief at the flames and smoke threatened their home.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Philips Street boarding house burns down following fire.

Neighbours told Stuff that the building had been officially unoccupied since the fatal fire 18 months ago, which resulted in a man’s death, but squatters had been living in the building.

Nearby resident Craig Ross that he had seen a man wearing a construction outfit “looking irate and swearing and talking to himself” enter the house the night before.

He confirmed that since the boarding house was previously damaged in a fire it had been vacant, but over the last few months, squatters appeared to have entered.

Ross didn’t fear for his property but had been hosing down his car to “protect the plastic bits”.

Douglas said it was too early to determine the cause of the blaze, particularly if an accelerant was used.

Hamish McNeilly/STUFF A former boarding house on Phillips St, Dunedin, has been destroyed by an early morning blaze. Neighbours were woken by a passerby.

Douglas said the property was well ablaze when the first crews first arrived and the fire had spread to two neighbouring properties, one with minor exterior damage while the other was extensively damaged outside.

The occupants of the neighbouring houses were all evacuated safely.

Cordons remain in place on the surrounding streets.

Around the same time, in an unrelated incident, a truck crashed into power lines on the intersection of King Edward St and Wilkie Rd, less than 50 metres from the fire.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Five fire appliances and a command unit attended the blaze.

Sergeant Aaron Burgess said the cause of the fire was yet to be determined, with Police and FENZ working to establish whether anyone may have been in the house at the time the fire began.

A drone was being used to assist investigators at the scene.

South Road, between Eglinton Road and Princes Street remains closed, along with King Edward Street, between Wain Street and the railway overbridge.

Members of the public were asked to avoid the area.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Phillip St was a dead end street, which caused some access issues.

A Worksafe NZ spokesperson told Stuff an assessment visit was completed at the property on 1 September, following concerns raised with WorkSafe about unsafe work at height and demolition of the property.

A prohibition notice was issued three days later, for the business to stop its unsafe work at height, and determine the presence of asbestos.

To date the business had not provided WorkSafe with information on how the work would have been completed safely, and the notice is still in place.

‘’WorkSafe is not aware of further demolition or construction activity occurring at the property following the prohibition notice being issued,’’ the spokesperson said.

The owners have been approached for comment.