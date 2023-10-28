Women in Iceland went on strike. What would it look like if NZ did the same?

You are rushing to haul your children out of the house, squeezing shoes on their feet as they complain, ‘Dad, I don’t want to go’.

Your phone ‘Dings’ with the message that school has been cancelled.

Great. You turn on the TV and see a Breakfast line-up of all men. Banks are shut, supermarkets are limping and you have to drive to three coffee shops to find your morning fix – all with the kids in the backseat.

Kiwi women and non-binary folks are on strike. Sounds wild, right?

That’s what happened in Iceland earlier this week. Women across Iceland – including the prime minister – went on strike from paid and unpaid work to push for an end to gender discrimination and gender-based violence.

Iceland has been ranked as the world’s most gender-equal country 14 years in a row by the World Economic Forum. But no country has achieved full gender equality, and Iceland still has a gender pay gap.

So does New Zealand – as of last year, Kiwi men earned on average 8.6% more than women. Over a lifetime, the Ministry for Women estimates this could add up to almost $900,000 less in earnings.

So, what would it look like if Kiwi women went on strike?

The mother load

From getting the groceries to looking after children when they’re sick, women tend to shoulder the burden of unpaid labour.

A 2021 report, Sharing the Load, found Kiwi fathers – specifically male partners in heterosexual relationships – reported spending around 10 hours on housework compared to women's 17 hours.

Shelagh Ferguson, a researcher in gendered marketing, calls this housework and childcare “emotional labour”.

“It’s running the family, running the home – making sure everyone is in the right place with the right stuff. That requires a lot of emotional fore-planning.

“It is one of the really big systemic barriers to moving towards [gender] equality,” she said.

Kiwi men also consistently overestimated how much they did around the house and were more likely to think the division of labour was fair; 71% believed chores to be equitable, as opposed to just over half of women.

With women on strike, some partners may be surprised by how much is left by the wayside.

Undervalued work

If you can get your kids to school, the gates won’t be open.

More than 95% of early childhood teachers are women. This is about 85% for primary teachers and 66% for secondary teachers, according to figures from the Ministry of Education.

With those educators on strike, there’d be hardly anyone left to supervise your kids, let alone teach them.

Female-dominated occupations – such as nursing, education, healthcare and retail – tend to be paid less than male-dominated occupations.

“A lot of our jobs that are poorly paid are often held by women. Cleaners who work at night, the people who stock the supermarket shelves,” said Ferguson.

“If we take these people away, a lot of the hidden stuff that we don’t think about wouldn’t get done.”

The future

The gender pay gap has been slowly decreasing in New Zealand from 16.3% in 1998, but has fluctuated over the past decade.

Ferguson said she is “massively hopeful” about what’s to come.

“Looking at the age division of the gender pay gap, it is far lower with younger age groups. So young women and young men coming into the workplace are having a different experience,” she said.

“It can change and can get better.”