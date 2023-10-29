Grieving Kiwis gather to demand Israeli hostages are remembered, released

Former CNN correspondent Arwa Damon speaks with Tova O'Brien about the stream of videos, witness accounts and claims spilling out of the Israel-Hamas war.

It has been three weeks since Eyal Nouri heard from his aunt, Adina Moshe. That’s because 21 days ago she was kidnapped from her home on Kibbutz Nir Oz by Hamas terrorists.

Her husband, Nouri’s uncle Said Moshe, was shot in front of his wife, before she was taken away on the back of a motorcycle, sandwiched between two men. Her kidnapping was filmed and shared on social media, including the messaging system Telegram.

The first time their family realised what was happening on October 7 was reading an Associated Press article that included a photo of Adina Moshe, sandwiched between two Hamas terrorists on the back of a motorbike.

“In order not to fall down, she is holding the person that killed her husband,” Nouri said, in shock.

“She probably doesn't know if her son, together with his wife and five children, were murdered or they are alive.”

Nouri said his cousin, the Moshes’ son, managed to hold tight onto the door of his safe room (which many Israeli houses are equipped with) against a terrorist trying to break through, until they gave up and left – but not before setting the house on fire. The family survived.

AP The first time the Moshe family learnt Adina (centre) had been taken hostage by Hamas was reading an AP article that included this photograph of her, sandwiched between two terrorists.

Said Moshe’s murder, on the eve of Simchat Torah, also came on the 50-year anniversary of the Yom Kippur War, where his brother Sasson Moshe was killed in action, Nouri said. Sasson’s daughter lives in Auckland.

The Moshe family has sprung into action trying to get Adina home, through interviews with local and international media, attending rallies in Tel Aviv and New York outside the United Nations headquarters, and posting on an Instagram page dedicated to her.

Nouri is bitter about the efforts his own government has been making to retrieve the hostages. His cousin’s family, the Moshes’ son who is also from Kibbutz Nir Oz, have become like refugees in their own country, living in a hotel indefinitely after their entire kibbutz was razed to the ground.

“I'm really frustrated, and I hope our government will be changed soon,” he said. “There are other good people that can manage this, not our current government and especially not our prime minister.”

But seeing rallies and vigils around the world, and as far away as New Zealand, has brought some hope too, he said.

“It's really appreciated – even though it's a 30 hour flight from Israel it's still so important and so encouraging.”

Supplied Adina Moshe (left) was kidnapped and taken hostage by Hamas, who shot and killed her husband of 50 years, Said Moshe (right).

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, having already faced widespread protests from the Israeli public earlier in the year over his changes to the judicial system, doesn’t have his people’s confidence, according to recent polling.

Polls taken days after Hamas’s attack by the Israel Democracy Institute and published on Vox, show public trust in the government has hit a 20-year low.

“20.5% of Jewish Israelis and 7.5% of Arab Israelis stated this time that they have trust in the government, while in June these numbers were 28% and 18%, respectively,” the institute told Vox.

On Sunday, grieving people in Auckland, Wellington, Hastings and possibly other cities are gathering to mourn the mounting loss of life since October 7, when Hamas launched attacks on Israel.

It follows marches across the country on Saturday, with thousands turning out to call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. In Wellington, marchers chanted “Stop the killing, stop the hate”, with placards that included “Free Palestine” and “Jewish solidarity with Gaza”.

Those gathering on Sunday are demanding the 220 Israelis kidnapped and kept in Gaza are released, and that all efforts are made to bring them home.

Lucy North/AP The Empty Shabbat Table installation, an empty dining table set for Shabbat which raises awareness of the more-than 200 Jewish hostages being held by Hamas in the Israel-Hamas conflict, is seen in London, Friday, Oct. 27, 2023.

They’ve laid out a photograph of each victim on more than 200 chairs.

Wellington organiser and Israeli, Eitan Dan, said the vigil will focus on the hostages – which include 30 children under 12, and many kidnapped from a music festival near the Gaza border. There are also elderly people.

“It's not a political problem, these are crimes against humanity ... I'm asking New Zealand, I'm asking Israel, Iran, anyone that can influence releasing them, please have them released.”

Of his three children, two are in Israel. One is at university and the other has been drafted into the army reserves, Dan said. He and his wife worry constantly about them.

There will be vigils in Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch, Dunedin and Hastings, and are organised by the Jewish National Fund.

“These 220 people are human beings, members of the worldwide Jewish iwi,” New Zealand president Rob Berg said.

“Even though we live in the furthest diaspora community, we are bonded by our shared history, culture and religion to do everything we can for them.

“Our friends of other faiths and ethnicities stand beside us at the rallies to show their deep humanity. They share our concerns for the hostages and the future of Israel.”