Whānau gather to farewell baby Ruthless-Empire in Taupō

Yesterday would have been Ruthless-Empire's second birthday.

As friends and family gather to farewell toddler Ruthless-Empire on Saturday, a homicide investigation into his death continues.

Stuff understands the three people of interest to the police investigation include the baby’s mother, Storm Angel Wall, a female relative and a male who is not believed to be the child’s father.

Ruthless-Empire – ‘Baby Ru’ – was killed by blunt force trauma, just shy of his second birthday. He was taken to Hutt Hospital in Wellington at 10.30am on Sunday in an unresponsive state. He had several injuries and bruising. Efforts to revive him were unsuccessful.

Police said he was taken to hospital 12 hours after sustaining injuries.

Police said the three people of interest were known to the police. Police are looking into the history of the whānau, including working with Oranga Tamariki, to see if there had been any other instances of violence.

The trio were living at a Poole St home in Lower Hutt at the time of the death – police conducted a search of the property on Tuesday.

Police said Wall had only been living there for a few weeks. According to her Facebook page, she had previously been living in Hamilton.

Supplied A homicide investigation continues into the death of 1-year-old Ruthless-Empire Souljah-Reign Rhind Shepherd Wall.

Wall has taken to social media in the past week to speak about her son’s death. On Monday, Wall said on social media that Ru had “recently passed away”, being “non-responsive due to him choking on his breakfast”.

“And clogs came out. I have tried with all will and power to respond to all helps (sic) to act for him but he is resting now in Wellington.”

However, police refute that claim, saying the baby died as a result of blunt force trauma.

Wall then took to social media again on Wednesday, saying her son had been murdered.

“And names aren’t going there via public cos whānau want me to avenge, want me to be mad, want me to do so much.”

She said whānau had been accusing her of killing her son, and she had received death threats, but they didn’t know the true story.

“My son was everything to me and y’all already knew my son was murdered.”

“I am broken of all brokens. I’ve cried more than any soul could cry so know my status from now.”

Stuff understands the baby’s birth father lives in Dunedin.

On Thursday, Detective Inspector Nick Pritchard said the infant’s injuries were not accidental.

“He was an innocent child. He should have been safe and loved and should not have died as he did.”

”This level of violence towards a child is difficult to fathom.”

On Friday, Stuff also revealed the toddler’s birth had not been registered and his name had been rejected by the Department of Internal Affairs (DIA).

DIA registrar-general of births, deaths and marriages, Russell Burnard, said the birth not been registered.

He said that was not “particularly unusual” with around 1000 out of 60,000 births each year taking longer to register.

Whānau declined to speak on Friday and asked for time to mourn, ahead of the tangi.