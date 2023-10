Police were called to the scene around 6.15pm, and enquiries into the crash are ongoing.

One person has died following a fatal crash in Whenuapai, a suburb in Auckland’s north-west.

Police were called to the scene at Riverlea Rd, near Dale Rd around 6.15pm, and enquiries into the crash are ongoing.

The road remains closed off as the Serious Crash Unit continues to examine the scene and diversions are in place.