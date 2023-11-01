Massey vet students bare (nearly) all for calendar

A group of third-year Massey University veterinary students have brought back the Barely There calendar as a fundraiser.

Any embarrassment about getting naked in front of their classmates for a nude photo shoot quickly evaporated for a group of Massey University students once the first person took their clothes off.

The Barely There calendar was an annual tradition for third-year veterinary students at Massey University, but was shelved three years ago. Now a group of students from the class of 2025 have brought it back.

It is a fundraiser for the students to celebrate “halfway day”, the halfway point of their five-year degree, and to raise money for charity.

Vet student Frances Glover said their class had been passionate about getting the calendar going again.

“It’s always been a thing we do in third year. We got a couple of people together and talked to the vet school [about] whether it would be possible to put it on.

“The vet school said we could and it was up to the vet students’ association, which we’re a part of, [who] then got it started. Everyone in the class was really keen.”

SUPPLIED About 50 students took part in the nude calendar to raise money and have a bit of fun.

There was a good turnout for the photos and there wasn’t any hesitation about being naked in front of each other.

“We took three photos and for the first one it was a little bit [awkward], but as soon as we got out to the farm, everyone realised pretty quickly no-one really cared. It was good fun,” Glover said.

“It was more daunting before when we were thinking about it. If you have a couple of confident people get their kit off, everyone does it.”

Her classmate Emily Heath said it was voluntary and about 50 students took part.

She said it was fun but a lot of work had gone on behind the scenes.

“One of the promises of bringing the calendar back was using the animals in quite a considerate way.

“We only had them in the foreground or background, not used as much as props.”

A lot of farm machinery was used, as well as cows and a few hay bales. Other props, used to cover people’s body parts, included drench guns and stethoscopes.

SUPPLIED The classmates didn’t have any hesitation about being naked in front of each other.

Their guidelines meant everyone knew they would have their body parts covered by their hand or a prop.

Pre-orders are open online and $5 from each sale goes to charity, as well as 10% of their fundraising.

The charity they were supporting this year was Whatever with Wiggy.

The charity’s campaign was “lean on a gate, talk to a mate”, about starting conversations and providing mental health support in the rural sector.

“We really wanted to base this around rural mental health and supporting that charity and raising awareness by doing something a bit silly and a bit fun for that cause and I think we were successful,” Glover said.

Their halfway day celebrations will be in Taupō in February. It used to be in the middle of the year, but it was moved after Covid-19.