Guy Fawkes 2023: What you need to know

The Winter Fireworks Spectacular lights up the New Brighton Pier in Christchurch. (First published 02/07/23)

Big public fireworks displays for Guy Fawkes are hard to come by this year – at least in the main centres – but you can still enjoy fireworks at home.

Guy Fawkes is on November 5 every year, the date of the foiled Gunpowder Plot of 1605 in which Guy Fawkes and others attempted to blow up the UK Parliament and assassinate King James I.

In New Zealand, those aged 18 or older can buy fireworks between November 2 and 5.

Here is how to enjoy fireworks while making sure you are safe, animals are looked after, and you stay onside with your neighbours.

Enjoying fireworks safely

A large vegetation fire at Pegasus Beach in Canterbury that broke out on November 2 last year was started by fireworks. The fire destroyed an estimated 200 hectares of pine forest and recently planted regenerating native flora, according to Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ).

FENZ community education manager Adrian Nacey said the weather forecast for Guy Fawkes weekend this year was mixed, and it was important people checked the conditions before they used fireworks.

“We are concerned by the risk fireworks pose – especially during windy, dry conditions.

“This time of year is often windy in many parts of New Zealand, and as summer approaches, vegetation in some areas is drying out and becoming more flammable.”

FENZ advised people to not light fireworks in windy or dry conditions, choose a wide-open area, and keep a bucket of water, hose or fire extinguisher on hand. Fireworks should also be soaked in water before they are thrown out.

Nacey encouraged people to check www.checkitsalright.nz, to find out if it was alright to light fireworks.

MONIQUE FORD/The Post Fireworks on Wellington’s waterfront during the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023.

Where you can use fireworks

There are no laws about when during the year you can light fireworks, but there are some restrictions about where.

It varies throughout the country, but many councils have restrictions against using fireworks in public places such as parks, beaches, forests, conservation areas, roads and footpaths.

In Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland there are extra rules in place for the Guy Fawkes period.

Muriwai Beach will be closed to vehicles from November 2 until November 6, to mitigate fire risk in the area.

The Tūpuna Maunga Authority will also close public access to 14 maunga (mountains) across Tāmaki Makaurau from 7.30pm each evening from Thursday to Sunday.

Keeping pets safe

SPCA scientific officer Dr Alison Vaughan said animals often went missing during Guy Fawkes, so it was important to make sure pets were microchipped and their details were up-to-date in the Companion Animal Register.

Pet owners should exercise their pet before it gets dark and those setting off fireworks privately should let their neighbours know, so they could prepare and make sure their animals were safe.

Vaughan said playing white noise, closing the curtains, and talking to a vet about medication for your pet were helpful strategies to reduce distress.

The risks also extended beyond household pets; horses were particularly vulnerable to distress and injury, Vaughan said.

“Another often overlooked impact is on our native wildlife. At this time of year, birds are nesting and fireworks can cause nest abandonment, so this is a really serious issue in terms of taking care of our wildlife as well.”

Jason Dorday/Stuff Fireworks light up Auckland from SkyCity during New Year's Eve celebrations in 2023.

What about big public fireworks displays?

Those wanting to go see a public fireworks display for Guy Fawkes might be out of luck this year, at least in our biggest cities.

There won’t be public fireworks displays put on by councils in Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington, Christchurch or Dunedin this year.

Many councils around the country hold fireworks displays at other times of the year.

The Christchurch City Council held its Winter Fireworks Spectacular in the winter school holidays off the New Brighton Pier.

The Wellington City Council has public fireworks planned for the city’s New Year’s Eve celebrations.