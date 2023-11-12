The sad death of Corrections Officer Anika Perese: Bullying continued even at her funeral, family claim

Anika Perese died of a suspected heart attack in September, aged just 43. She'd been a Corrections Officer since 2017.

When Corrections officer Anika Perese​ badly injured her ankle at Auckland Women’s Prison, she was left to lie on the floor for hours. Almost a year later, she died of what her family say was a stress-related heart attack. But the bullying didn’t end there, continuing even at her funeral, they claim. Tony Wall investigates.

At the funeral for Anika Perese​, mourners walked past dozens of uniformed Corrections officers who’d formed an ‘honour guard’ on either side of the foyer at Manukau Memorial Gardens.

In hindsight, her family wish they’d said no to the gesture, given how she’d been treated both on the job at Auckland Regional Women’s Corrections Facility, and while at home recovering from an ankle injury.

Perese, 43, died of a suspected heart attack on September 19, which her family believe was caused by work-related stress. She had no history of heart problems and there is no family history either, they say.

An autopsy is being conducted to shed further light on the cause of death.

supplied Anika Perese worked at Auckland Region Women's Corrections Facility for five years before her death from a suspected stress-related heart attack.

The family claims Perese suffered bullying at work for years and was hounded by Corrections managers after injuring her ankle at work last year.

She’d been left to lie on the floor of the gatehouse at the prison for about three hours after the injury.

Her advocate, Allan Halse of Hamilton CultureSafe, says the department was trying to “medically retire” her.

Perese’s family want a formal apology and compensation, while Halse wants an inquiry by WorkSafe.

But Corrections says Perese hadn’t raised any formal bullying complaint and it wasn’t aware of any incidents.

“We have no information to suggest that Ms Perese’s passing related to bullying in any way,” said prison director Tayla Yandall, in a statement.

She added: “I am aware that this situation is incredibly painful for the whānau of Ms Perese, and also her friends and colleagues”.

Yandall apologised for aspects of the prison’s dealings with Perese and her family, but overall felt they’d acted appropriately.

She says the department is limited by the Privacy Act in what medical and employment information it can release.

Perese’s family is perplexed that Yandall claims to have no knowledge of any bullying. Being left unattended after injuring her ankle was in itself a form of abuse, they say, and formed part of Perese’s grievance against Corrections.

Supplied Anika Perese, seen here with her daughter, Deijah, died almost a year after she injured herself at work.

The family had made it clear to Corrections managers that they didn’t want any of those responsible for the alleged bullying to be at her funeral, but some came anyway, they say.

One senior officer approached Perese’s 23-year-old daughter, Deijah​, before the service, raising money issues, which the family said in a complaint to Corrections bosses was “utterly inappropriate and rude”.

The same manager allegedly confronted a friend of Perese’s, also a Corrections officer, at the funeral, wanting to know why the officer had said certain staff weren’t welcome and saying she would “deal with her [at the prison]”.

Halse witnessed the incident. “I’ve never seen anybody with such a lack of insight who would do... that at a funeral.

“[The officer] was already emotional ... she was bawling her eyes out when [the manager] had a go at her.”

Yandall did not respond to questions about whether this was acceptable behaviour.

The same officer later developed chest pain after an alleged bullying incident at the prison, and was taken to hospital, where she spent a week recovering.

It was found she had suffered a mild heart attack; she remains off work, while an independent investigator has been commissioned to look into her bullying claims.

Corrections did not respond when asked if it was concerned two staff from the same prison had suffered heart attacks within a short space of time.

Perese joined Corrections in 2017. Email correspondence shows that in June 2018, she contacted another Corrections officer who was being bullied, Helena Chase, who assured her she was not alone and they would look out for one another.

RYAN ANDERSON/STUFF Helena Chase says she became suicidal after working for Corrections as a prison officer. (Video first published in March 2020.)

Chase shared articles with Perese about ‘gaslighting at work’ and ‘how psychopaths and narcissists get ahead at work’.

In an interview in 2020, Chase told Stuff that bullying at Auckland Women’s Prison wrecked her mental and physical health and left her on the verge of suicide. She has since reached a confidential settlement with Corrections.

Chase was one of multiple current and former Corrections staff who described a toxic bullying culture they said department bosses had failed to properly address.

Several people spoken to for the 2020 article said they had been driven out of the job, citing verbal and physical abuse, being excluded and ignored, humiliated in front of prisoners and being set up to fail with impossible tasks.

In October last year, Perese was on duty in the gatehouse at the women’s prison, sitting on a chair in the kitchen area.

In a written account afterwards, she described how she got up quickly to check on movement at the front of the gatehouse and heard a crack as her ankle gave way.

supplied Anika Perese on her graduation from Auckland University.

She fell to the floor, landed on her back and called for help.

A senior officer arrived. “She began by sneeringly asking me... what... had I done to myself, which I found extremely difficult to answer, while still in that initial state of pain,” Perese wrote.

A nurse arrived after about 30 minutes, diagnosing a possible sprain and advising her to elevate the foot and ice it.

Perese said she was asked by the senior officer to shift out of the way. “I was confused and asked her how. She [said] to just scuffle over using my arms.”

She pulled herself to the back of the kitchen. “In response [the officer] said ‘good girl’... and proceeded to make herself a hot drink.”

Perese said she couldn’t get comfortable and couldn't properly elevate the foot, but the officer said it looked “fine, perfect” and went back to her office.

About an hour later another officer arrived, offered her a rolling chair and asked if she needed to call anybody.

“I realised then that nothing was happening, so got on to the chair ... and rolled myself straight to the toilet, where I had a little accident, before heading to the phone to arrange my ride,” Perese wrote.

She rolled herself to the staff car park and waited for another 30 minutes before her aunt arrived and took her to accident and emergency.

Her sister, Natalia Perese, says the lack of assistance was “weird”.

“When someone hurts themselves at my work, we would take them... to A&E. We’d feel responsible.

“To me it seems like an extension of the bullying and the treatment she was getting within Corrections.

“It’s almost like a sorority kind of hazing-type, bullying behaviour.”

Corrections did not directly answer questions about why Perese was left unattended for so long and why she wasn’t taken to an emergency clinic or an ambulance called.

Yandall says another staff member offered assistance with transport “however Ms Perese had already made arrangements to be picked up by a family member”.

Natalia Perese says Anika’s injury was initially misdiagnosed, with the medical clinic not picking up a chipped bone, which was causing considerable pain.

Supplied Anika Perese, second from right, at her sister Natalia's wedding.

That was a factor in the injury taking a lot longer to heal than expected, Natalia says – Anika was still off work, collecting 80 per cent of her wages through ACC – when she died 11 months later.

Things became worse for Perese in the weeks before her death as she had to move out of the house she rented with her daughter and was couch-surfing with friends and family.

She had medical certificates saying she needed more time to heal, but Corrections was asking her to attend an appointment with a medical specialist of its choosing, as well as mediation.

Halse says this was the department “upping the ante” to either get Perese back to work, or medically retire her.

It made a “without prejudice” offer for a medical retirement payout (a legal term to describe communications designed to resolve a dispute, but which cannot later be referred to in court). Perese rejected it shortly before her death.

A couple of weeks before she died, Perese missed a medical appointment because of confusion over the date, and immediately received a letter from Corrections’ ACC provider advising that her compensation payments could be stopped.

Natalia Perese says she received a “panicked” call from her sister about this.

“She was completely stressed out about Corrections... her livelihood and how she was going to pay bills.”

At one point, Corrections sent police to check on Perese, apparently concerned she might harm herself –Natalia says her sister was embarrassed and saw it as a form of intimidation.

A week before her death, Halse emailed Corrections managers raising a personal grievance on Perese’s behalf over their continuing to contact her directly instead of through him as requested.

Yandall acknowledged to Stuff “there were times where Ms Perese was included in emails... which we apologise for”.

She says the department is always concerned about a person’s wellbeing when they have been away from work for an extended period due to an injury and they try to work with the person to either transition them back to work, or to medical retirement.

Perese was at a friend’s place, sleeping on the couch, and had apparently just baked some cookies when she gasped for air and her heart stopped.

Firefighters arrived after about 15 minutes and took over CPR, until ambulance paramedics arrived another 15 minutes later.

They got her heart re-started and she was taken to Auckland Hospital. However, she never regained consciousness and was declared brain dead a couple of days later. Her life support was turned off with her family around her.

Deijah Perese says the morning after her mother died, a senior Corrections officer – the same one who approached her at the funeral – bombarded her with calls from 7.20am. On the fifth call, she picked up.

The officer told her about a payment she was entitled to as next of kin, then wanted to know about funeral arrangements as release forms had to be signed for officers who wanted to attend.

“I was like, ‘she just died, we haven’t made any plans yet’.”

The same officer approached her at the funeral, she says, explaining that her mother’s final pay might not be able to be put into her account and asking personal questions about family members.

She’d been trying to prepare herself to deliver a eulogy.

“After that, my mind was not on preparing myself mentally, but on every other issue.”

Yandall says there was no intention to cause Perese or her whānau any stress.

She says the phone calls were “done with the best of intentions”, to show support, to find out how colleagues could pay their respects, and for Corrections to provide financial support to the family as quickly as possible.

“The senior staff member acknowledges in hindsight that she got this wrong, and she has apologised for the distress caused.”

But Deijah Perese says she’s had no apology. The family say they can’t believe Corrections is defending the officer’s behaviour.

Yandall says she doesn’t tolerate any form of bullying, harassment or discrimination.

“I urge anyone with concerns about bullying at work to come to me, or someone else they trust, so that we can take action.”

She says in the Perese case, there were mistakes made by “well-intentioned staff members who have now... learnt from their actions”. She’s confident that, “on the whole, our approach was fair and reasonable and we acted appropriately”.

But Perese’s family says they have serious concerns about the culture at Corrections.

Natalia Perese says she had encouraged her sister to leave the job and join Chase’s case against the department.

“But you know how some people get stuck in a place – it slowly wears you down and you kind of accept it, it becomes a way of life, you’ve lost so much confidence.

“I don’t think she knew how to find [another job], or get out.”

Deijah Perese believes her mother was targeted.

“It seems that if they hire people like my mum, [the bullies] see that this is a good person, and they straight away want to kind of beat them down.”