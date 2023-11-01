Auckland Council tells first owners it will buy their storm-damaged properties

The first group of owners of storm-damaged properties in Auckland have received confirmation that Auckland Council will buy them out.

Thousands of properties in the region were ravaged by flooding and landslides when record-breaking rain fell on January 27, and then Cyclone Gabrielle wreaked havoc just over a fortnight later.

Muriwai resident Caroline Bell-Booth is one of 25 property owners to receive long-awaited confirmation this week that their property is category three and will be part of a council and government-funded buyout process.

Bell-Booth told Stuff she received the confirmation by phone on Wednesday afternoon and was told discussions about the voluntary buyout will begin next week.

“I don't expect it to be a lucrative process, it’s been financially challenging so far, but to know that that may end, gives one hope that this ends,” she said.

“I’ve known we would never return since February 15th and here we are, on November 1, with clarity.”

However, she is mindful that while people in her position can start to see the horizon, many of her neighbours lack that clarity – “That’s where the distress is”.

“To look in their eyes, it breaks your heart to see once very vital, vibrant people so deeply crushed. The people in category two/three have no more information about what lies ahead of them, and their future, than they did on the morning after the cyclone.”

Erin Johnson/Stuff Bell-Booth was one of a group of stickered residents who asked Auckland councillors in September for a fair buyout process.

Auckland Council deputy group recovery manager, Mace Ward, told the council’s governing body last Thursday that the Tāmaki Makaurau Recovery Office expects to release between 30 and 80 categorisations each week through to February.

The initial priority is people who are displaced from their homes, and the areas with the greatest impacts, Ward said.

In a statement on Wednesday, Ward said it’s been a challenge for everyone involved to fit all the puzzle pieces in place, such as funding arrangements and the technical risk categorisation policy and framework.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Aerial photos of Muriwai show the scale of the slip damage

On October 6, the governing body decided that pre-storm market valuations will be used as a starting point for voluntary buyout offers. The date set for those valuations is January 26, the day before unprecedented flooding occurred in the region.

The council will offer 95% of the agreed value of an insured property, and up to 80% of an uninsured property. There will be no maximum buyout cap for a category three property.

So far, the Recovery Office has completed 1000 assessments of properties affected by landslides, and 500 on properties impacted by flooding.