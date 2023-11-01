Kiwi man Luc van Kradenburg missing on OE in Sydney, local police have 'serious concerns'

Luc van Kradenburg, 24, was last seen on Monday night.

Police in Australia are appealing for information after a Kiwi man went missing while on his OE in Sydney.

Luc van Kradenburg, 24, was last seen leaving a licenced premises on Merrylands Rd in western Sydney at about 7.30pm on Monday.

He was walking towards Merrylands Railway Station, according to the New South Wales Police Force who say they, along with his family, “hold serious concerns for his welfare”.

Van Kradenburg is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 180cm tall, a thin build, and with short brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey shirt and black shorts.

According to a social media post by van Kradenburg’s brother, he had been in Sydney as part of an OE.

Anyone who has seen van Kradenburg or has any information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.