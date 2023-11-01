'Absolute disaster': Auckland Credit Union members unable to access money for days

One member of the Auckland Credit Union says she’s been left feeling like the victim of a scam.

Members of the Auckland Credit Union have been unable to access their money for days – but the CEO says the issue is a “teething problem” encountered as part of a software re-platform.

A change in IT platforms used to manage internet and mobile banking meant Auckland Credit Union members had been warned to experience a temporary outage from 10pm on Sunday through to midday on Monday.

But over three full days later, some members are still unable to access their money.

Have you been affected? Email stuffnewsroom@stuff.co.nz

For one member from Wellington, who spoke to Stuff on the condition of anonymity, the financial freeze has left her feeling like the victim of a scam.

“All of my money is in the Credit Union, so when I say I have no money now, I mean I have no money. I feel like I’ve been scammed. I’m sitting looking at my money, but I can’t access it,” the member said.

When she first realised that her eftpos card wasn’t working, the member thought it was a “me problem”.

“But then I checked the Credit Union’s website. And then their Facebook page. There were heaps of us.”

On Monday morning, she had taken her car into the garage for a service, but unable to pay, the garage wouldn’t release her car back to her.

RNZ RNZ podcast The Detail explores the techniques used by political parties to maintain anonymity for people who donate large sums of money.

“I had to borrow money from my daughter just to get my car back. I can’t get petrol. I can’t get food. Is the Auckland Credit Union going to be sending us food parcels?”

The member said she’d received no response to her phone calls, emails and Facebook messages to the Auckland Credit Union.

“They’ve completely shut us out, it’s terrifying,” she said.

Another Auckland Credit Union member from Hastings, Lorraine Smith, 70, said the “whole process has been an absolute disaster”.

Smith first encountered difficulties accessing her money when she went to buy groceries two weeks ago.

“My card was declined because it was out of date – but I hadn’t received a new one yet.

“Anyone with half a brain could tell you that you need to send a new card to arrive before the date the old one expires,” Smith told Stuff.

Smith has since opened a new bank account with another provider to ensure she can keep accessing her pension, but said the stress had been “just horrendous”.

“People have mortgages, rent payments, insurance, and so on. Is the Credit Union going to compensate everyone for their default payments?

“Some of these people have never been in debt before in their lives,” she said.

When approached by Stuff for comment, Auckland Credit Union CEO Rudolf Laumatia said the issues had been caused by a “change in our IT platforms”.

Laumatia said the Credit Union was “doing everything we can to fix these issues” but acknowledged they had been unable to reply to every member who had been trying to contact them.

“I acknowledge that we haven’t got back to our members as quickly as we want to, but we want to, and that’s the key point. We’re not trying to inconvenience our members or cause them any hardship,” he said.

Laumatia initially called the frozen accounts “teething problems”, but when asked about this phrasing by Stuff he added that the Credit Union was “doing our best to meet the demand of our members, and we apologise profusely for letting them down”.

He said the Auckland Credit Union has 12 full-time staff servicing approximately 6000 members.

Credit Unions offer an alternative to traditional banks, with members buying into a co-operative financial organisation that provides savings and loan facilities for its members.