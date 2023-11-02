Kiwi man Luc van Kradenburg missing on OE in Sydney has been found

A missing Kiwi man in Sydney has been found after New South Wales police and family said they had “serious concerns” for his well-being.

Luc van Kradenburg, 24, was last seen in western Sydney around 7.30pm on Monday and his family has been posting to social media in an attempt to find him.

On Wednesday, his family said he had been located but explained “the details of what happened are still unclear”.

“I want to express our heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelming love and support we’ve received,” a friend said in a social media post on behalf of the family.

“The outpouring of kindness from all of you has helped us to keep it together over the last few days.”