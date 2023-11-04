Homeowners out of pocket after window installation company shuts up shop

A group of people from across the lower North Island have lost tens of thousands of dollars each to Green Innovations NZ, a Palmerston North company that installs double glazing.

A group of homeowners say they have been cheated out of hundreds of thousands of dollars by a window installation company that took their money for double glazing work that was never delivered.

Palmerston North company Green Innovations NZ has since closed down.

Stuff has been in contact with a group of about 15 customers who have been left out of pocket by Green Innovations NZ, but it’s believed there could be 35 to 40 affected people.

The group of 15, who live across the lower North Island, but mainly in Wellington, say they have lost about $420,000 between them. They had placed orders with Green Innovations NZ last year and earlier this year, but the orders were never completed.

In early October, Green Innovations NZ director Mike Wright emailed them to say the business was winding down due to various reasons. He said the business was working with professionals on the process and hoped to be in touch to answer questions.

There was no mention of refunds and the customers had not heard from him since.

Wright said in a statement to Stuff on Friday the company wasn’t active and he had been communicating with professional advisors and acting on their instructions.

“The liquidation firm I have been working with will be sending out the first report shortly, along with details to the clients/creditors regarding the closure of the company.”

He said all clients’ orders had been scheduled to go ahead with the intention of completing their orders.

“The long lead time was standard due to our capacity and had many factors which caused delays and shuffling of the production order and install order which had differing effects on certain jobs.

“I understand the position this has put affected parties in and I am not without empathy.”

He said he was working as a factory labourer on wages to provide for his family.

Most of the group of 15 paid a 50% deposit and later paid another 30% progress payment. They were told it would be about 10 months for the windows to be installed, but by the middle of this year a few were starting to wonder what was going on.

Some said they were given excuses when they asked what was happening with their windows and have now discovered, after talking to Green Innovation NZ’s supplier NK Windows, their order was never scheduled because NK Windows hadn’t been paid to make them.

BRUCE MACKAY/The Post Wellington woman Maxine Paterson has lost money after paying Green Innovations NZ to install windows, but the job wasn’t completed.

The cost and time of trying to take Wright or the company to court was unappealing for the group, but some had reported him to the police and the Serious Fraud Office.

According to the NZ Companies Office register, wife Courtney Wright was listed as the sole director of Green Innovations until September this year, when she was removed and replaced by Michael Wright.

His appointment date for this role appears to be backdated, and is stated as January 1, 2020.

The insolvency register states Wright was previously bankrupt, but was discharged on November 30, 2020. A person cannot be a director while being an undischarged bankrupt.

The director of NK Windows in Christchurch, Martin Ball, said the number of affected people was 35 to 40, with 10 to 15 whose installation hadn’t been completed, and 25 who had placed orders but not received joinery.

He said 25 customers’ orders were placed with NK Windows, but he didn’t receive payment from Green Innovations, so didn’t start joinery work.

ADELE RYCROFT/Stuff The Green Innovations NZ building in Palmerston North is closed and locked.

NK Windows has been supplying Green Innovations with windows and doors since late 2020. Ball lost contact with Wright in early August 2023 and that was when he realised there was a problem.

“We became concerned about the lack of payment for six house lots of window joinery.”

Now he was in intermittent contact with Wright as he needed information to support customers.

Ball had lost money, but he did not want to say how much. He was not pursuing recovery of the money and had offset some of this by recovering stock from Wright.

“We are focusing instead for now on getting homeowners their windows, some of whom have been waiting for over a year.”

NK Windows has contacted the affected customers to see how it could help and sort out installation issues. It had provided quotes for most of the 25 customers to supply joinery at discounted prices.

BRUCE MACKAY/The Post Wellington woman Maxine Paterson was fuming about the situation.

Some of the affected customers were Wellington couple Maxine and Ken Paterson. Maxine said they paid a deposit and a progress payment of about $43,000 for double glazing, then Wright stopped responding.

She said the money everyone in their group had lost was about $428,000, ranging from $12,000 to $55,000. She was “fuming” about what had happened and being unlikely to get the money back.

Wellington man Oliver Macesmith, who had lost more than $30,000 he had paid in deposit and progress payments, said the group felt they had been cheated and they had little faith they would ever see their money again.

“There's a lot of emotion in [the group]. I feel like I’m quite philosophical about it all. There's definitely some very frustrated people in the group.”

Wellington’s Chris Turnbull and his wife Ann-Marie had previously used the company, so had no concerns when they paid their 50% deposit of $24,000 in February, then a progress payment of $15,000 in May.

“Fast forward a few excuses and missed deadlines and we’ve now discovered through NK Windows that the windows were never scheduled for production, were never produced and NK never received any money for them.”

He said the group had paid more than $430,000 and had nothing to show for it.

A police spokesperson said they had received reports and were making initial inquiries.