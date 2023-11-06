Jehan Casinader: Oranga Tamariki stopped uplifting children. Is this what we wanted?

ACT's Karen Chhour says Oranga Tamariki is asking "kids to look after kids", as it advertises job vacancies on Student Job Search.

Jehan Casinader is a Wellington-based journalist, speaker and mental health advocate.

ANALYSIS: “Hands off our tamariki.” Remember those four words? They were etched onto placards and petitions in 2019, when thousands took a stand against Oranga Tamariki’s practice of “uplifting” children.

The outcry was sparked by a documentary about a baby born in Hawke’s Bay. Social workers had court approval to take the baby from its mother just days after birth, citing safety concerns around drugs and family violence.

The raw emotion of the video – a 19-year-old mum pleading with officials and police not to take her newborn – sparked rage in many Kiwis.

Multiple reviews found the social workers were rightly concerned for the baby’s welfare, but the uplift was caused by Oranga Tamariki’s failed processes.

The case allowed critics of the two-year-old ministry to campaign hard. They accused the agency of being racist, brutal – and “snatching” babies.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Hands Off Our Tamariki was a campaign driven by Māori leaders and academics.

They argued that the state has no right to take children from their parents, not just in the Hawke’s Bay case, but in any case.

Hands Off Our Tamariki was a campaign driven by Māori leaders and academics. Their petition, signed by 17,377 people, demanded that the state “stop stealing Māori children” and that “not one child more be removed by the state from their whakapapa context”.

Four years later, the public’s anger towards Oranga Tamariki has radically changed. We’ve gone from, “Why on earth did they take that baby?” to “Why on earth didn’t they take that baby?”

The uncle of dead toddler Ru Wall had contacted Oranga Tamariki, claiming the child was in danger, and was living in an unsanitary property where he’d been exposed to drugs and violence. “I suggest he be uplifted asap,” he wrote in an email.

While Oranga Tamariki has not commented on its involvement, the agency reportedly had ongoing interaction with the baby’s worried uncle. Relatives took Ru into their own care for short periods, but the state wouldn’t touch him. Now, he’s gone.

Stuff Jehan Casinader is a Wellington-based journalist, speaker and mental health advocate.

So, here we are. Oranga Tamariki is back in the media, being hammered by some of the very same people who previously criticised the agency for overreach.

Their hypocrisy knows no bounds. On one hand, they’re saying, “Get lost – leave families alone, so they can manage the well-being of their own children”. On the other, they want to blame a government agency for a death, because social workers didn’t remove a child from an unsafe environment.

So, which is it? As a country, what do we actually want? Do we want families to be left to their own devices, with minimal intervention from the state? Or do we want a child protection agency that actively intervenes in at-risk families – sometimes at the expense of their privacy, independence and mana? That’s the conversation we need to have.

After the public outcry of 2019, the “hands off” petitioners got their wish. Oranga Tamariki’s child uplifts plummeted.

Section 78 orders, made by a judge, allow social workers to take a child into interim custody if there are immediate fears for their safety.

I asked the ministry for the numbers. They show that in 2018, a child was entered into care under this provision 963 times. That number has fallen every year since. In the most recent year, the number was just 251.

That’s no accident. Oranga Tamariki heard the public’s message loud and clear: stop being heavy-handed. The government agreed. Children’s minister Kelvin Davis promised “an end to uplifts as we know them”. He said they would only be used “when it is absolutely necessary, and not just because things get a bit tough”.

There’s no doubt that Oranga Tamariki’s practices had to change. They needed to work harder to exhaust all options before taking a child away. They also needed to find better kaupapa Māori solutions, allowing children to be supported by their own whānau, hapu or iwi.

But let’s get real: in many of these tragic cases, there isn’t a line of extended family members who’re ready to take a child into their home and give them the care and support they need.

That’s not their fault. Often, the whole reason a child is at risk is because their wider family is also at risk – due to issues like poverty and depravation.

Social workers aren’t fortune-tellers. When they walk into those homes – sometimes fearing for their own safety – they’re making finely-balanced assessments about when to intervene, and when to simply let things play out.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Oranga Tamariki heard the public’s message loud and clear: stop being heavy-handed. The government agreed. Children’s minister Kelvin Davis promised “an end to uplifts as we know them”.

Sometimes, they stuff up – and a child ends up dead. Other times, they make a perfectly reasonable judgement call to leave a child in the home, and the child ends up dead.

What happened in the baby Ru case? We probably won’t know for months. In the meantime, there’s plenty to challenge Oranga Tamariki on – not least, its inability to provide any kind of data about how many kids are being killed in New Zealand.

But Kiwis also need to emerge from our collective amnesia and admit that, just four years ago, we were demanding that social workers took a gentler, less coercive approach. We can’t have it both ways.

Oranga Tamariki will never receive credit for the hundreds of times a dead child has not ended up on the front page of the paper – because social workers saved their life.

Do we really want their hands off our tamariki?