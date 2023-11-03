Police execute search warrant at Levin flats

Police can be seen at a property in Roosevelt St.

Armed police have executed a search warrant at a block of flats in Levin.

A tent has been erected at the property in Roosevelt St, where police are standing guard.

As officers conducted the search warrant, cordons were put in place, and inquiries were ongoing, a police spokesperson said.

It appeared to be the focus of a police operation with several officers at the house.

The owner of the property said they did not have any knowledge of the search warrant.

Stuff A tent has been erected and a large tarpaulin placed across a front window.

A resident told Stuff people in white suits could be seen earlier in the day, as well as unmarked police cars, vans and a large black sheet that had been placed over a front window of the property.

A gazebo-like tent had been put up in the front yard.