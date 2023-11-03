Police execute search warrant at Levin flats
Armed police have executed a search warrant at a block of flats in Levin.
A tent has been erected at the property in Roosevelt St, where police are standing guard.
As officers conducted the search warrant, cordons were put in place, and inquiries were ongoing, a police spokesperson said.
It appeared to be the focus of a police operation with several officers at the house.
The owner of the property said they did not have any knowledge of the search warrant.
A resident told Stuff people in white suits could be seen earlier in the day, as well as unmarked police cars, vans and a large black sheet that had been placed over a front window of the property.
A gazebo-like tent had been put up in the front yard.