Police to take to Kāpiti Island in search of missing kayaker Michaela Leger

A kayaker has not been seen since she entered the Kāpiti Coast water during Labour Day weekend.

Police are set to take to Kāpiti Island in search of missing kayaker Michaela Leger, who was last seen almost two weeks ago.

For reasons that remain unknown, 29-year-old Leger allegedly stole a single-seater kayak from a property near Raumati Beach on October 21.

Now, police Search and Rescue and LandSAR will spend the weekend searching the island with a focus on the eastern and northern coastlines.

The Police Maritime Unit will search areas around the island including neighbouring islands.

A single grainy image has been released by police as part of their search. It shows a woman, dragging a yellow kayak and with a dog at her side, headed into the water at a Wellington beach.

The photograph, snapped by a member of the public, shows Leger dressed in a life jacket, red top and grey track pants, with a paddle under her arm and carrying a white and pink bag. She is accompanied by her partner’s large dog.

Dragging the kayak down to the water, the 29-year-old entered the sea and paddled away into the dimming light. She has not been seen since.

The dog did not enter the kayak with Leger and Kāpiti Coast District Council confirmed it was in the care of the pound.

It’s not known who took the photograph of Leger – other than the fact they were aware the kayak had allegedly been taken without permission – but this was the last time she was seen, and the only publicly released photograph of her.

Five days after her disappearance, Leger – who is from Ōtaki – was due to appear in Wellington District Court on drug-related charges.

After she missed her court appearance, a warrant was issued for her arrest.

Detective senior sergeant Peter Middlemiss has made a plea to the public for anyone who saw the kayak in the days after October 21 to contact police.

Police are also asking that anyone along the coast keep an eye out for a yellow kayak that looks out of place or appears to have been abandoned.

A team of investigators was continuing to follow any leads that may help with locating Leger, with a police spokesperson saying police were concerned for her and are providing support to her whānau.

Police have also asked all Kāpiti Coast residents to check any sleepouts, outbuildings or unoccupied holiday accommodation on their property for anything unusual.