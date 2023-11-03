One person in serious condition after crash between pedestrian and car during rush hour

One person is in a serious condition.

One person is in a serious condition after a crash between a pedestrian and a car during rush hour in Lower Hutt.

The serious crash on High Street, near Percy Cameron Street in Avalon was reported to police around 5.40pm, according to a police spokesperson.

The road was blocked and diversions were in place, with motorists advised to take the alternate route and expect delays for over three hours. The road had re-opened by 9pm.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised, police said.