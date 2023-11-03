Auckland's Diocesan school recalls teacher's email to students supporting Palestine's liberation

A Diocesan teacher sent the email to all secondary students at the school on Thursday.

A private school in Auckland has recalled an email sent to senior students by a teacher, asking them to meet in support of Palestine's liberation.

"This is a warm and loving invitation to any students and staff who would like to gather in sentiment and in collective action for the cause of Palestine's liberation," they said, with the invitation to gather for 30 minutes during lunch times on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesdays.

"We will light a candle, there will be a space to offer aloud our hopes for Palestine, and then we will have a time of 20 minutes of mahi tahi - some will be working together to email MPs our concerns, some will make solidarity posters, and we expect that some of you will come with your own beautiful ideas for how to express solidarity for Palestine."

The teacher signed off the email "with aroha and solidarity for Palestine's liberation and health".

The email was recalled within the hour it was sent.

Diocesan principal Heather McRae said this was because the school supports all people who are suffering as a consequence of war.

"The email was unsanctioned and sent to students by a staff member. The contents of that email represented that person's personal view and not those of the school." she said in a statement.

"Diocesan recalled this email and sent an explanation to parents and students."

McRae said the gatherings were not sanctioned by the school, and they would not be held.

"Diocesan does not condone any views that create or support political division or disharmony. Our priority is to ensure a safe and nurturing environment for all our girls, of all faiths and diversity," she said.

"As an Anglican school, Diocesan supports victims of war and conflict and prays for peace in the world."

