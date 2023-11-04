Person in critical condition after motorcycle crash on Auckland Harbour Bridge

14:11, Nov 04 2023
Emergency services, breaking news, police car, crash, crime, Stuff Generic
Stuff
A person is in a critical condition after a motorcycle crash on the Auckland Harbour Bridge.

The crash is causing delays for motorists.

Police said the crash was reported shortly after 12.10pm Saturday and State Highway 1 heading south was blocked.

Motorists should expect delays and are advised to take alternative routes, police said.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson confirmed one person was taken to Auckland City Hospital in a critical condition.