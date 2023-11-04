Person in serious condition after motorcycle crash on Auckland Harbour Bridge

A person is in a serious condition after a motorcycle crash on the Auckland Harbour Bridge, police say.

Police initially reported the crash, about 12.10pm Saturday, had caused the Northern Motorway to be blocked southbound.

Shortly after the crash, Waka Kotahi said southbound traffic over the harbour bridge had been restricted to the two outside lanes. There were significant delays at that time, stretching north along the motorway past the Esmonde Rd overbridge.

The police serious crash unit had been at the scene, and by 1.50pm all lanes over the harbour bridge had reopened, but traffic delays were expected to continue until congestion had eased, Waka Kotahi said.

Around 3pm, a traffic camera was still showing traffic queued along the Esmonde Rd onramp to the Northern Motorway southbound, but a camera closer to the harbour bridge at Onewa Rd appeared to show traffic moving freely on the motorway.