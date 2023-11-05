'It's just madness': Kaikōura go-kart track blocked after car set on fire

Access to the old go-kart track in KaikÅura has been blocked after a car was set on fire. (Screenshot)

The mayor of Kaikōura says gatherings at a popular old go-kart track have spiralled out of control.

The district council has blocked access to the track near the Kōwhai River since a car was set on fire last weekend and increasingly popular events created excessive noise and rubbish.

Mayor Craig Mackle said the local drift club had used the track for a while without problems.

“Young fellas and their cars, they discovered they could get in there and do a little bit of a drifting and it was all pretty tame. They were sort of left alone because the first thing I noticed was that the behaviours on the road out in the flats there had changed - they had somewhere they could go and let a bit of steam off.”

But that had changed in the past three weeks as out-of-town groups came to use the track.

Mackle said last weekend a car was set on fire, and burnouts could be heard kilometres away at 2am.

He said people had also been freedom camping there, leaving a mess.

EMMA DANGERFIELD/Marlborough Express The Kōwhai River in Kaikōura.

“It's just madness,” he said.

“Just rubbish everywhere, people have started camping there, no amenities.”

Concrete blocks were now preventing access to the go-kart track.

The track would remain inaccessible until a working group found a long-term solution.