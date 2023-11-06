Newsable: Kids don't want to worry parents with mental health problems

Mental health advocate Mike King says teachers are doing a good job helping struggling kids, but need more resources.

Kids are seeking mental health support at school to avoid worrying their parents, mental health advocate Mike King says.

A new survey has found supporting students with their mental health has become the number one issue for 80% of New Zealand secondary schools.

According to the Council for Educational Research, principals say school has become the first port of call for many kids facing mental health issues, and while most have plans for identifying and helping students in need, schools themselves need more support coping with that responsibility.

King, founder of I Am Hope and Gumboot Friday told Stuff’s daily news podcast Newsable the number one reason kids don't go to their parents is because they don't want to hurt them.

“They think, ‘mum and dad work so hard for me and I can't go and tell them this is how I'm feeling’.

“So, this so-called selfish generation are more concerned about our feelings than they are about their own mental wellbeing.”

Instead, students look for help at school, and while King believes teachers are doing a great job at identifying children in need, they don’t have enough options when it comes to accessing support.

“They don't have the capacity to deal with the issue.”

King argues support services like those offered by Gumboot Friday, which provides free counselling, can help fill the unmet demand.

