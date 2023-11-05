Birds die after being found in carpark covered in glue, rescuers ask why?

Shepherd has given only one of the birds a realistic chance to survive.

A bird rescue is asking questions about why close to a dozen birds were found near a Wellington shopping mall coated in glue.

All but 3 of the birds that have been handed in to the Wellington Bird Rehabilitation Trust since Thursday have died.

All the birds were found in the Queensgate Shopping Centre carpark or very close by, said the rescue’s director, Craig Shepherd.

Craig Shepherd/Supplied Only one of the birds wasn’t fully covered int eh substance.

“They’re all covered in some sort of glue,“ he said. “We don’t know what it is, but it’s sticky as hell.”

He said most of the birds had either died or were expected to die as they were covered in the substance “wing-tip to wing-tip” as if they’d been dunked.

Most of the birds affected had been swallows, and Shepherd said there were likely more which hadn’t been found or possibly taken to another vet centre.

Craig Shepherd/Supplied Shepherd has tried to treat about a dozen birds that were found covered in glue in Wellington.

There was one of the birds which he held out hope for that did not have as much of the mystery substance on it.

He said he hoped what had been done to them was not done on purpose, but he has since contacted the SPCA to report the incident to investigate possible cruelty.

Shepherd had also contacted the Queensgate Shopping Centre to find out if anyone there knew anything about what had happened.

He said he was told a manager would be in contact with him on Monday.

Stuff has contacted the shopping centre for comment.