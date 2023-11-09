New development underway deemed 'far too unsafe' for houses

The development at Tangoio, north of Napier, has been classified as provisional Category 3. (File photo)

The owners of 37 properties in a coastal development near Napier have learnt this week that the entire community has been declared a provisional Category 3 area.

On Monday, everyone who owns a property at the Tangoio settlement was told that it had been moved from Category 2A to Category 3, meaning it is considered unsafe for habitation, with no way of making it safe in future.

If the properties are confirmed as Category 3, this will increase the number of properties in that category in Hawke’s Bay to more than 320, and the property owners may be eligible for a voluntary buy-out.

Resource consent for the Tangoio settlement was granted by Hastings District Council in April 2019 and site construction was completed in 2022. Twenty-five of the lots have been sold to date. The remaining 12 were still owned by developer David Colville.

John Cowpland/Stuff The Tangoio development as it appears today. (File photo)

Three properties have completed houses on them. Another had a house under construction. Four others had resource consents approved, and three had applications or plans in process when Cyclone Gabrielle hit.

On Monday all property owners were contacted by Hawke’s Bay Regional Council chief executive officer Nic Peet, and informed that the two engineering options that might have made the area safe were no longer considered viable.

The options included building a stopbank at a partial, unquantified cost to residents, which would not be built for some years, or raising the floor levels of the properties at an unknown cost.

John Cowpland/Stuff Three properties have completed houses on them. Another had a house under construction. Four others had resource consents approved, and three had applications or plans in process when Cyclone Gabrielle hit. (File photo)

”Affordability for property owners, funding availability from government, insurability of properties, coastal inundation hazards and building consent issues present significant barriers to the viability and success of these solutions. It will take a lengthy period of time to resolve these matters with some likely to be unresolvable,” Peet said.

He said even if there was a potential engineering solution, the lack of a safe evacuation route would be an ongoing concern.

“In order to evacuate, people are required to travel into the Category 3 area to reach the main road. The lack of accessibility during a flooding event and the inability to safely evacuate the Tangoio Beach community increases the risk to life,” Peet said.

John Cowpland/Stuff Ford Panirau and his family own one of the properties and were about to have a newly built house deposited on it when the cyclone hit. (File photo)

“It is considered far too unsafe to move this community to Category 1. Without a viable solution, we have formed the view that the Tangoio Beach community should be assigned a provisional Category 3 status,” he said.

The council told government of its intention to recategorise the area to Category 3 on November 1. There is now consultation between the government, the regional council and Hastings District Council around how it will affect buy-out funding, which is split 50/50 between the government and the district council.

Property owners have until November 21 to provide feedback.

Supplied The Tangoio development is now in a provisional Category 3 area.

The voluntary buy-outs will be an option for anyone who has a residential dwelling located on a property that lies within a Category 3 area in Hawke’s Bay.

Those properties that don’t have residential dwellings on them may still be eligible if the council agrees to approve ‘special circumstances’ where the owner meets certain criteria, such as showing they had a valid resource consent to build at the time the cyclone hit, or that they had a genuine intention to build there.

Ford Panirau and his family own one of the properties and were about to have a newly built house deposited on it when the cyclone hit.

On hearing the options presented by council, and learning that it could take two years before a stop-bank was built, he felt the only viable and affordable option for him was to put the property in Category 3.

BROOK SABIN Hawke's Bay was hit hard by Cyclone Gabrielle and visitors have stayed away. Here's why you need to head there.

“It’s a good decision that they’ve [council] made. It’s good for the community to know where we are heading, so we can make plans for getting on with our lives. Now the concern for the community is what the payouts are,” he said.

“This has had a huge impact on the community. We’ll lose a lot. It’s been five years working to get houses built, and I hope the council respects that and does the right thing. Any argument that someone would buy one of these properties and not intend to build there would be crazy, and I hope the council sees that,” he said.

He said he and some others were hoping to be able to reach an agreement with the council that would see them retain their land.

“Most people would like to keep the land to camp on, and somehow maintain the community we had there. It was our dream to live by the sea. There’s no way we could afford to buy another bit of land like that now. It’ll come down to negotiations with council,” he said.