Auckland's southern motorway blocked after car goes through median barrier

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on the Southern Motorway near the Ramarama on-ramp.

Auckland's southern motorway is blocked after a two-car crash caused one vehicle to go through a median barrier.

Emergency services were responding to a serious crash near the Ramarama on-ramp, police said.

Two vehicles were reported to have collided, and one had gone through the median barrier about 8.30pm.

Most of the northbound and southbound lanes were blocked and motorists were asked to expect delays and take alternative routes where possible.

There was no confirmed information regarding injuries.

Earlier on Wednesday, the motorway was blocked near the Tecoma Street off-ramp after a crash between a car and a motorbike that blocked the road during peak afternoon traffic.