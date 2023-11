Emergency services were responding to a serious crash between a car and a truck on State Highway 1 in Waitaki.

A section of State Highway 1 north of Oamaru is closed after a crash involving a car and a truck.

Emergency services were responding to the incident on State Highway 1 in Waitaki at about 8pm, police said.

There was no confirmed information regarding injuries yet.

The road was expected to be closed for some time and droi were asked to take alternative routes if possible.