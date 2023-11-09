Two people arrested after police chase in Palmerston North

Two people have been arrested after police chased a stolen vehicle across Palmerston North.

More than 10 cars and multiple officers were at an incident on Park Rd, near Linton St, about 9.45am on Thursday and a man driving a grey Ford Courier was arrested.

It was the culmination of a pursuit across the city.

A police spokesperson said officers were notified about a stolen vehicle driving around Roslyn about 8.50am. Police were quickly on the scene and a chase started.

The stolen vehicle was spiked on Pioneer Highway, but continued to drive until it was stopped on Park Rd. The occupants fled on foot.

Two people were arrested and two police cars were damaged during the incident, the spokesperson said. No-one was injured.

The Ford Courier was heavily damaged and had been forced onto the footpath.

Police were on Linton St directing traffic and a section of Park Rd to Fitzherbert Ave was blocked off by police officers.

Three Crash Services trucks attended.

A man, who did not want to be named, said he was mowing lawns on Linton St when he looked up and saw a man being chased by police.

He said police told him they were pursuing someone in a stolen vehicle.