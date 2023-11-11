Car crashes through fence into Rotorua hot pool. (File photo)

A driver has been rescued after they drove their car through a fence and into a hot pool at Rotorua’s Kuirau Park on Saturday afternoon.

One person was taken to Rotorua Hospital in a moderate condition, a St John spokesperson said.

The crash happened on Ranolf Street near Arawa street, shortly before 2.20pm.

“It appears this may have happened as a result of a medical event,” a police spokesperson said.

St John also attended the scene.

Water temperatures of geothermal pools at Kuirau Park ranged between 20C and 90C.