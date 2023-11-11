Hamilton Lotto player pockets $8.3m in Powerball First Division

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto to a person from Hamilton. (File photo)

One lotto player from Hamilton scored $8.3 million in Saturday’s Powerball First Division Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto to a person from Hamilton – who will be one of 16 people with a multi-million dollar win in 2023.

The prize is made up of $8 million from Powerball First Division and $333,333 from Lotto First Division.

The big winner won’t be the only one celebrating. Two other lucky Lotto players, from Taranaki and Christchurch, also won $333,333 each in the same draw.

This comes after a couple from Waikato's Pōkeno recently won $42.2m with Powerball First Division – the second-largest prize ever won in New Zealand. The biggest Powerball Lotto win in New Zealand history was $44m in November 2016.

Ten lucky Lotto players won $26,855 each in Saturday’s draw at MyLotto and the following stores: Ngongotahā Books Lotto & Posts, Four Square Riverview in Whanganui, Paper Plus Select Karori, Pak N Save Rangiora, Lotto 'N' Things in Ōamaru and Darfield Four Square.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above winning stores should write their name on the back of their ticket and check it at any Lotto NZ outlet or online at MyLotto.co.nz.

Players can phone Lotto NZ on 0800 695 6886 if they want to enquire about the best way to claim a prize.