Dirty donations: Charity supporting domestic violence survivors recieves stained and torn clothes

Three pairs of dirty, used and torn underwear donated to South Auckland charity - The Aunties, which supports victims of domestic violence.

A South Auckland charity supporting survivors of domestic violence is angry it has received donations of dirty, stained and torn underwear.

On Sunday, The Aunties posted a picture on Facebook of a few pairs of unwashed, old underwear saying it was a "spectacularly inappropriate" donation.

Founder Jackie Clark said the charity has recently received a couple of bin bags worth of dirty clothes and shoes.

She said many of the women she supports already have a low sense of self-esteem and receiving dirty donations can be harmful.

"You've been made to believe your entire life that you're no good, that you're worthless, that you have no value. Like imagine going through what they've been through, which is the most heinous of things that humans can do to other human beings, imagine then getting dirty undies. It's outrageous, it's not okay".

Clark said in the 11 years she's worked with Māori and Pacifica victims of extreme domestic and sexual violence she has learnt that "stuff is the vehicle of love".

She said people trust The Aunties to provide them with donations in good condition.

"They didn't expect nice stuff... They were always distrusting because of what they'd been through. That stuff [donated goods] very much came to represent for them that people cared about them and were looking out for them".

She said people looking to make material donations to The Aunties should ask what is needed first by Facebook message, email or phone.

The items should be in good condition and clean, and only brand-new underwear is accepted, Clark said.

"Look at it and say to yourself... would I give this to my best friend? If the answer is no, then throw it out".

The Aunties' work in South Auckland

The Aunties works in the South Auckland community. It financially and pastorally supports 27 whānau women to heal from a lifetime of violence.

The charity also runs a storage unit filled with donated goods that other family violence organisations working in the area can access. Clark said the storage unit services several hundred families in South Auckland every year.

Clark said she also works with more than 2000 people dealing with domestic violence a year to provide access to resources.

This year the Aunties is running a Christmas appeal to support its whānau women through the holiday season.

People can also donate through the website.